"Love or Loyalty, Which is the Heavier Burden?" - Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura EXPLAINED・Part 4 (1748)
Kabuki In-Depth -- Apr 23
We continue our exploration of the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees"), written in 1747 for the bunraku puppet theatre by the playwrights Takeda Izumo II, Miyoshi Shōraku and Namiki Senryū I, the same team that produced Kanadehon Chūshingura and Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, the other two classical masterpieces of the kabuki repertoire.
In this fourth and final video, we cover the full acts IV and V, with the Yoshinoyama michiyuki, the Shi no Kiri scene at Kawatsura Hōgen's mansion in Yoshino, and the Okuniwa and Zaōdō final scenes.
Things OK in Japan but ILLEGAL in AMERICA!
Mrs Eats - Apr 22
There are some things that are illegal in America, but totally okay in Japan! This might surprise you to hear, since Japan is home to so many strict rules!
With more travelers to Japan, testing burden on airports increasing
Japan Times - Apr 22
With the government relaxing entry restrictions and bumping up the cap on daily arrivals to 10,000 earlier this month, more passengers are crowding the immigration and quarantine areas at airports, raising concerns about whether authorities have the necessary staff to deal with them.
Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied' by Russia
france24.com - Apr 22
Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.
Group of over 100 Japan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni shrine
Kyodo - Apr 22
A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival.
Jacinda Ardern greeted by giant sad dancing kiwifruit during visit to Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 22
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been met in Japan on her first trip outside the country in two years by a duo of enormous, mournfully dancing kiwifruit.
Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka
Japan Today - Apr 22
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
NHK - Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Lucius Enjoys an Onsen Stay | Thermae Romae Novae
Netflix Anime - Apr 22
Lucius discovers the joys of staying in a traditional Japanese hot spring inn.
Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
Nikkein - Apr 22
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
Tokyo eases some COVID dining restrictions but extends alert
NHK - Apr 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to ease its requested limit on the number of people permitted at each table in some bars and restaurants, while continuing to call on the public to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight Train | Twin Bed Compartment
Solo Solo Travel - Apr 22
Today we rode Japan’s amazing overnight train, the Sunrise Izumo Express in its Twin bed compartment.
FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's finance chief did not join Russia walkout at G-20 meeting
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan's finance minister denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did not join Western peers in walking out when the Russian delegation began to speak at a Group of 20 meeting in Washington.
'A difficult time': why popular TV series Pachinko was met with silence in Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 21
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
