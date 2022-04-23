Japan, Russia reach agreement on annual salmon fishing talks

Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Drift-net fishing for salmon and trout traditionally begins on April 10 in Japan's exclusive economic zone off its northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Ahead of the season each year, Japanese and Russian government officials meet to discuss operational details. The latest talks were delayed until April 11.

Japan has agreed to pay an annual cooperation fee to Russia of 1.6 million to 2.3 million dollars, depending on the catch. This is because most of the salmon and trout caught in the ocean originate in Russian rivers.

The minimum fee this year has been lowered by about 500,000 dollars amid declining catches in recent years.

The quota for this year will be set at 2,050 tons, the same as last year.

This year's talks are being seen as unusual, as countries including Japan have been imposing sanctions on Russia.