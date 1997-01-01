'Japanification' Hides Opportunities In Japan's Stock Market

Historically, Japanification coupled with weak corporate governance has pushed away investors from engaging in Japan’s stock markets.


Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.

There is even a term called “Japanification” referring to how other developed economies are gradually facing similar demographic and economic quagmire that Japan finds itself in. But despite such development, does it really mean that Japan will have a few people left in 200 years and there is no point at even looking at Japanese equity market, including ETFs focusing on Japan

While Japan’s working age population has been on a gradual decline, this does not necessarily translate into corporate weakness. After peaking in 1997 at 86.8 million, the working age population in Japan declined to 74.2 million in 2021. However, Japan’s corporate profit surprisingly showed an upward trend for the past 40 years.

While there are many factors behind the increasing profits, among most notable are a likely expansion in foreign markets, growth in labor productivity and strengthening corporate governance that put profits in focus.

While down the road in 40-50-100 years Japan may indeed have fewer than 100 million people, what matters to me as an investor is what happens within the next 5-10 years. For instance, if you look at demographic projections for China, its working age population is projected to decrease by a double-digit percentage by 2100, yet this does not prevent investors from searching and investing in Chinese equities with strong profit potential. ...continue reading

Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
Nikkein - Apr 22
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Nagasaki approves casino resort plan as Wakayama opts not to press ahead
Japan Times - Apr 21
The assembly of Nagasaki Prefecture on Wednesday approved by a majority vote a bill to seek national government authorization for the prefecture’s plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort (IR).
Working from home, Japan’s corporate warriors rethink their priorities
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
Japan posts yawning trade gap as China exports slow
Al Jazeera - Apr 20
Japan recorded a trade deficit in March that was more than four times wider than market forecasts, as China-bound exports slowed sharply while soaring energy prices raised the cost of imports, adding to economic challenges brought by conflict in Ukraine.
Japan to model digital yen tests on Sweden’s approach, not China’s
theedgemarkets.com - Apr 19
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will explore the design issues of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large-scale pilot tests like China, according to the BOJ’s point man on digital yen research.
Uber teams up with Japan's Rakuten as food delivery war heats up
Nikkei - Apr 18
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Japanese farmers hit by higher grain and fertilizer prices
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Japan central bank chief iterates need to maintain massive stimulus program
Nikkei - Apr 18
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Lawson to raise Kara-age Kun prices for first time in 36 years
Japan Times - Apr 16
Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will raise the prices of its beloved chicken nugget snack “Kara-age Kun” for the first time since it was introduced in 1986.
Japan asks Google, Meta to register global headquarters
Nikkei - Apr 15
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Japanese steel-makers raising prices and warning of more hikes
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan’s biggest steelmakers are raising prices of the metal used in everything from cars to skyscrapers and warning of more to come.
        