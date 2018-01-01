This Homeless Man Is Unbeatable, He Is The Strongest Man In Japan
Choi Bae Dal is a young man with ambition, brawn and a quiet, solitary intellect; the story begins with a short glimpse of how Bae Dal started in his endless search to be great, going from a young street boxer to joining the Japanese Air Force in 1938 during the end of WWII.
26 missing after tour boat reports sinking off north coast of Hokkaido
No survivors have yet been found after a tour boat with 26 people on board issued a distress call that it was sinking off Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.
'Japanification' Hides Opportunities In Japan's Stock Market
Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.
Japan, Russia reach agreement on annual salmon fishing talks
Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Golden Week holiday brings excited Japanese tourists to Hawaii
"A lot of omiyage. This time I bought so many, many, many souvenirs." Tourism leaders are expecting hundreds of Japanese visitors starting next week -- Golden Week -- a major travel holiday season in Japan.
This Homeless Man Is Unbeatable, He Is The Strongest Man In Japan
Choi Bae Dal is a young man with ambition, brawn and a quiet, solitary intellect; the story begins with a short glimpse of how Bae Dal started in his endless search to be great, going from a young street boxer to joining the Japanese Air Force in 1938 during the end of WWII.
"Love or Loyalty, Which is the Heavier Burden?" - Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura EXPLAINED・Part 4 (1748)
We continue our exploration of the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees"), written in 1747 for the bunraku puppet theatre by the playwrights Takeda Izumo II, Miyoshi Shōraku and Namiki Senryū I, the same team that produced Kanadehon Chūshingura and Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, the other two classical masterpieces of the kabuki repertoire.
Things OK in Japan but ILLEGAL in AMERICA!
There are some things that are illegal in America, but totally okay in Japan! This might surprise you to hear, since Japan is home to so many strict rules!
With more travelers to Japan, testing burden on airports increasing
With the government relaxing entry restrictions and bumping up the cap on daily arrivals to 10,000 earlier this month, more passengers are crowding the immigration and quarantine areas at airports, raising concerns about whether authorities have the necessary staff to deal with them.
Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied' by Russia
Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.
Group of over 100 Japan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni shrine
A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival.
Jacinda Ardern greeted by giant sad dancing kiwifruit during visit to Japan
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been met in Japan on her first trip outside the country in two years by a duo of enormous, mournfully dancing kiwifruit.
Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Lucius Enjoys an Onsen Stay | Thermae Romae Novae
Lucius discovers the joys of staying in a traditional Japanese hot spring inn.
Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
