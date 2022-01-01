26 missing after tour boat reports sinking off north coast of Hokkaido
Six patrol vessels and four aircraft are involved in the search after the sightseeing boat goes missing in rough waters.
Six patrol vessels and four aircraft were involved in the hours-long search on Saturday after the boat went missing in rough waters off northern Japan, the coast guard said.
As of 10:30pm (13:30 GMT), some nine hours after the initial distress call was sent, officials said the search was ongoing.
The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call early Saturday, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt when it was travelling off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula on Hokkaido island.
High waves and strong winds were observed in the area at about noon, according to a local fisheries cooperative, and fishing boats returned to port because of the bad weather.
A warning for high waves of up to 3 metres (9 feet) was issued, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported. Average April sea temperatures in Shiretoko National Park are just above freezing. ...continue reading
・専門家「座礁やまれに急激な高波がたって浸水することも」
午後6時すぎ 北海道・知床沖 雲戸和輝 記者 「現場の海域はまもなく日没を迎えますが、現在も乗員乗客の安否はわかっていません」 「沖から陸に打ち付けるような風が吹いていて海面にはところどころ白波が立っています」 23日、午後6時ごろ夕焼けでオレンジ色に染まる知床半島。そのすぐ傍の海面では懸命の捜索活動が行なわれていました。 23日、午後1時すぎ、北海道知床半島の西側にある「カシュニの滝」付近の海域を航行中の観光船「KAZU1（カズ・ワン）」の乗員から救助要請がありました。 「船が沈みそうだ・・・」 - ANNnewsCH
Al Jazeera - Apr 24
No survivors have yet been found after a tour boat with 26 people on board issued a distress call that it was sinking off Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.
