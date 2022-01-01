26 missing after tour boat reports sinking off north coast of Hokkaido

No survivors have yet been found after a tour boat with 26 people on board issued a distress call that it was sinking off Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

Six patrol vessels and four aircraft were involved in the hours-long search on Saturday after the boat went missing in rough waters off northern Japan, the coast guard said.

As of 10:30pm (13:30 GMT), some nine hours after the initial distress call was sent, officials said the search was ongoing.

The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call early Saturday, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt when it was travelling off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula on Hokkaido island.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area at about noon, according to a local fisheries cooperative, and fishing boats returned to port because of the bad weather.

A warning for high waves of up to 3 metres (9 feet) was issued, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported. Average April sea temperatures in Shiretoko National Park are just above freezing. ...continue reading