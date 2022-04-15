Highest 20m Snow Wall in Japan
Travel Alone Idea -- Apr 24
The Snow Corridor in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is the highest snow wall in Japan. This area is heavily snowed during the winter and it costs about $1 million to remove snow.
The highest height this year is 18 meters (59 feet). It’s the highest in the past five years. But, in the past, it has recorded more than 20 meters (65 feet). The length of the snow wall is about 500 meters (0.5 miles) and you can enjoy walking along the wall. You can see it from mid-April to mid-June. It is recommended to visit in the morning before it gets crowded.
Highest 20m Snow Wall in Japan
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 24
The Snow Corridor in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is the highest snow wall in Japan. This area is heavily snowed during the winter and it costs about $1 million to remove snow.
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 24
The Snow Corridor in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is the highest snow wall in Japan. This area is heavily snowed during the winter and it costs about $1 million to remove snow.
Golden Week holiday brings excited Japanese tourists to Hawaii
KITV - Apr 23
"A lot of omiyage. This time I bought so many, many, many souvenirs." Tourism leaders are expecting hundreds of Japanese visitors starting next week -- Golden Week -- a major travel holiday season in Japan.
KITV - Apr 23
"A lot of omiyage. This time I bought so many, many, many souvenirs." Tourism leaders are expecting hundreds of Japanese visitors starting next week -- Golden Week -- a major travel holiday season in Japan.
With more travelers to Japan, testing burden on airports increasing
Japan Times - Apr 22
With the government relaxing entry restrictions and bumping up the cap on daily arrivals to 10,000 earlier this month, more passengers are crowding the immigration and quarantine areas at airports, raising concerns about whether authorities have the necessary staff to deal with them.
Japan Times - Apr 22
With the government relaxing entry restrictions and bumping up the cap on daily arrivals to 10,000 earlier this month, more passengers are crowding the immigration and quarantine areas at airports, raising concerns about whether authorities have the necessary staff to deal with them.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight Train | Twin Bed Compartment
Solo Solo Travel - Apr 22
Today we rode Japan’s amazing overnight train, the Sunrise Izumo Express in its Twin bed compartment.
Solo Solo Travel - Apr 22
Today we rode Japan’s amazing overnight train, the Sunrise Izumo Express in its Twin bed compartment.
A magical private garden in Kyoto | The best of Kyoto sakura
franklin the woman - Apr 21
The most beautiful garden in Kyoto?
franklin the woman - Apr 21
The most beautiful garden in Kyoto?
Kyoto in 2022
japan-guide.com - Apr 20
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go walking through some of Kyoto’s iconic districts and attractions.
japan-guide.com - Apr 20
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go walking through some of Kyoto’s iconic districts and attractions.
Things You Only See In Japan
World Revealed - Apr 20
From the manga district to humanoid robots, here are some weird things you only see in Japan!
World Revealed - Apr 20
From the manga district to humanoid robots, here are some weird things you only see in Japan!
Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during Golden Week holidays
Xinhua - Apr 19
The number of domestic travellers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 per cent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said yesterday.
Xinhua - Apr 19
The number of domestic travellers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 per cent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said yesterday.
Taking a New Ferry in Japan | Maiden Voyage from Miyazaki to Kobe
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19
A brand new ship of Miyazaki Car Ferry in Japan went into service on the 15th of April, 2022.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19
A brand new ship of Miyazaki Car Ferry in Japan went into service on the 15th of April, 2022.
Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!
Japan by Food - Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Japan by Food - Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Japan’s struggling tourism sector despairs at lack of COVID exit
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Tokyo’s initial ban on tourists came in response to the first wave of COVID-19 infections in early 2020 and at a time when the Japanese travel industry was booming.
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Tokyo’s initial ban on tourists came in response to the first wave of COVID-19 infections in early 2020 and at a time when the Japanese travel industry was booming.
14 hrs Alone in Japan Airlines First Class to Tokyo
Trek Trendy - Apr 18
Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.
Trek Trendy - Apr 18
Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.
Traveling to Japan's World Heritage TOWN | Iwami Ginzan
Shinichi's World - Apr 16
On this video, we travel from Hiroshima to Iwami Ginzan, ths most beautiful town I've ever visited in Japan. Surround by mountains on all sides, this former silver mine feels so removed from the rest of Japan.
Shinichi's World - Apr 16
On this video, we travel from Hiroshima to Iwami Ginzan, ths most beautiful town I've ever visited in Japan. Surround by mountains on all sides, this former silver mine feels so removed from the rest of Japan.
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
Tourist season opens in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route
NHK - Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
NHK - Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.