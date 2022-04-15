Highest 20m Snow Wall in Japan

The Snow Corridor in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is the highest snow wall in Japan. This area is heavily snowed during the winter and it costs about $1 million to remove snow.

The highest height this year is 18 meters (59 feet). It’s the highest in the past five years. But, in the past, it has recorded more than 20 meters (65 feet). The length of the snow wall is about 500 meters (0.5 miles) and you can enjoy walking along the wall. You can see it from mid-April to mid-June. It is recommended to visit in the morning before it gets crowded.