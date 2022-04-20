Rare 3-metre giant squid washes ashore in Japan
South China Morning Post -- Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
It washed ashore in Obama, western Japan, on April 20, 2022. The rare creature has excited ocean scientists, as the species is rarely captured alive on camera. Giant squid can grow up to 13 metres (43 feet) long.
Rare 3-metre giant squid washes ashore in Japan
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Automaker to release its MX-30 SUV equipped with the iconic motor later this year
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Japan expert panel OKs use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
Top Reasons Why Are You Failing As Crypto Trader
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
So you've been trading in Bitcoin Evolution for a while now, and you still aren't seeing the success you desire?
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
So you've been trading in Bitcoin Evolution for a while now, and you still aren't seeing the success you desire?
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fall to lowest on record
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Cyber security firm warns of scams targeting donations for Ukraine
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture
yahoo.com - Apr 14
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
yahoo.com - Apr 14
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
Dental fees to jump in Japan as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war
Japan Times - Apr 13
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Japan Times - Apr 13
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Researchers: Omicron variant to be dominated by BA.2 in upcoming weeks
NHK - Apr 10
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
NHK - Apr 10
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
Google installing first-of-its-kind undersea cable connecting Vancouver Island and Japan for faster service
cheknews.ca - Apr 09
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
cheknews.ca - Apr 09
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Nissan aims for EVs with 'game-changing' solid-state batteries in 2028
Japan Today - Apr 09
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
Japan Today - Apr 09
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
Eccentric Japanese billionaire now betting that ’emotional’ robots can heal your heart
kesq.com - Apr 09
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
kesq.com - Apr 09
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
Japan starts fourth commercial whaling season since leaving IWC
seafoodsource.com - Apr 08
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
seafoodsource.com - Apr 08
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.