How School Lunches are Made in Japan

This is how Japanese school food lunches are made in Japan called Kyushoku（給食) it’s served in all Japanese elementary and most junior high schools, it’s known for its balanced and varied menu all planned by certified nutritionist.

Today, I’ve got special access to visit the Musashino City School Lunch & Dietary Education Promotion Foundation servicing 18 schools in total with 181 hard working staff, I’m going inside to one of their massive Japanese Japanese school food kitchens, so large in scale I want to call it a food factory to better capture its size. It’s so massive that it produces food for 8 different schools each and every day. Mornings start at 7:30 AM, as the food must be prepared, cooked and then shipped out all before lunch time, ready to eat for a total of 2700 students. And this entire food education system is supported by the Japanese government, meaning that on average, the monthly school lunch fee paid by parents at public schools is about 4,300 yen at elementary schools and 4,900 yen at junior high schools, about 33-38 USD dollars a month.