How School Lunches are Made in Japan
Paolo fromTOKYO -- Apr 24
This is how Japanese school food lunches are made in Japan called Kyushoku（給食) it’s served in all Japanese elementary and most junior high schools, it’s known for its balanced and varied menu all planned by certified nutritionist.
Today, I’ve got special access to visit the Musashino City School Lunch & Dietary Education Promotion Foundation servicing 18 schools in total with 181 hard working staff, I’m going inside to one of their massive Japanese Japanese school food kitchens, so large in scale I want to call it a food factory to better capture its size. It’s so massive that it produces food for 8 different schools each and every day. Mornings start at 7:30 AM, as the food must be prepared, cooked and then shipped out all before lunch time, ready to eat for a total of 2700 students. And this entire food education system is supported by the Japanese government, meaning that on average, the monthly school lunch fee paid by parents at public schools is about 4,300 yen at elementary schools and 4,900 yen at junior high schools, about 33-38 USD dollars a month.
Record 54% of Japan students lack motivation to study amid pandemic, survey shows
Japan Times - Apr 20
A record 54.3% of students at elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan said they lacked motivation to study last year, a private survey showed Wednesday, apparently reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in stifling social interaction.
Japan to establish suicide-attempt database
postguam.com - Apr 19
Japan's health ministry will establish a registry detailing suicide attempts in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the issue and provide greater support to people who have tried to take their own lives.
Japan extends residency permit term for coup-hit Myanmar diaspora
Japan Today - Apr 17
Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.
Bullying recognized in 14-year-old Hokkaido girl's death
Japan Times - Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
Japanese scientists find that cats can recognize nicknames of their friends
news.am - Apr 16
Japanese scientists have found that cats living with their relatives are able to recognize not only their own name, but also the nicknames of other cats, the Daily Mail reported.
HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY! A day full of things Sutan likes
Kimono Mom - Apr 16
I can't believe Sutan is already three! I miss her babyishness a little, but she talks a lot these days and I am truly amazed at how much she has grown!
'Climate Clock' installed in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police
Kyodo - Apr 10
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies
Japan Times - Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Over 35% in Japan feel lonely amid pandemic; young people hit harder
Japan Today - Apr 09
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
