3-year-old girl confirmed dead in Hokkaido boat accident as search continues

A 3-year-old girl believed to have been aboard a tour boat that went missing off Hokkaido on Saturday with 26 aboard was confirmed dead after being found in waters east of Cape Shiretoko, coast guard officials said Monday, a day after authorities confirmed the deaths of 10 others aboard the vessel.

The child was found by a patrol vessel about 15 kilometers east of a lighthouse at Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site at around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the regional coast guard headquarters.

The First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in Otaru, Hokkaido, and the Self-Defense Forces were continuing to the search for the remaining 15 people using patrol vessels and aircraft.

The 19-ton sightseeing boat Kazu I, which went missing after reporting it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, is highly likely to have sunk in the frigid waters amid high waves.

The 24 passengers aboard ranged in age from under 10 into their 70s and included two children, according to the coast guard and transport ministry.

Nine of the 10 confirmed dead on Sunday were found in the waters or on nearby rocks around 10 km from where the boat issued its first rescue call. Of the 10, seven were men and three were women, according to the coast guard.