3-year-old girl confirmed dead in Hokkaido boat accident as search continues
3歳女児の死亡確認 地元観光船や漁船も捜索に
The child was found by a patrol vessel about 15 kilometers east of a lighthouse at Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site at around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the regional coast guard headquarters.
The First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in Otaru, Hokkaido, and the Self-Defense Forces were continuing to the search for the remaining 15 people using patrol vessels and aircraft.
The 19-ton sightseeing boat Kazu I, which went missing after reporting it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, is highly likely to have sunk in the frigid waters amid high waves.
The 24 passengers aboard ranged in age from under 10 into their 70s and included two children, according to the coast guard and transport ministry.
Nine of the 10 confirmed dead on Sunday were found in the waters or on nearby rocks around 10 km from where the boat issued its first rescue call. Of the 10, seven were men and three were women, according to the coast guard. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
abc.net.au - Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
Japan Times - Apr 25
A 3-year-old girl believed to have been aboard a tour boat that went missing off Hokkaido on Saturday with 26 aboard was confirmed dead after being found in waters east of Cape Shiretoko, coast guard officials said Monday, a day after authorities confirmed the deaths of 10 others aboard the vessel.
CNA - Apr 25
Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan Times - Apr 25
Around 1.4 million Japanese adults have tattoos, almost double the number from 2014, according to Yoshimi Yamamoto, a cultural anthropologist at Tsuru University who studies traditional hajichi tattoos worn on the hands of Okinawan women.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
Japan by Food - Apr 25
Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 25
"Discover Kyushu Express 36 plus 3" runs on different routes from Thursday to Monday, going around Kyushu. I tried the Friday route from Kagoshima-chuo to Miyazaki.
NHK - Apr 25
Members of sexual minority groups and their supporters have paraded in central Tokyo for the first time in three years, and called for a society free of discrimination and prejudice.
Japan Today - Apr 24
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.