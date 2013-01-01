Nissan to stop making cars under Datsun brand

Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese automaker intends to reallocate resources from it to boost its electric vehicle businesses.

Under the leadership of fugitive former chairman Carlos Ghosn, Nissan started manufacturing affordable petrol-fueled cars under the Datsun name, eyeing emerging markets. Nissan brought back the brand -- rooted in the company's flagship model -- after having ended it some three decades ago.

The automaker revealed the rebranded Datsun in 2013 and started selling cars in India, Indonesia and Russia in 2014. At its peak, they were marketed in 10 countries. Nearly 90,000 Datsun-branded cars were bought in 2016, but sales have slumped in recent years.