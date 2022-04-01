Sumo: Wakatakakage, Mitakeumi renew their battle on the east
Kyodo -- Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Mitakeumi, who went 11-4 as a first-time ozeki in March, also found himself on the east side for the 15-day tourney starting on May 8 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Terunofuji, who missed most of the March competition due to right heel and left knee injuries, sits atop the rankings as the sole yokozuna on the east. The top two slots on the west are occupied by the other two ozeki, Shodai and Takakeisho.
Abi remains on the west side of the sekiwake rank, while May's komusubi duo will have Hoshoryu, the nephew of former Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu, back on the east and Daieisho, who returns to the rank for the first time in two tourneys, on the west.
Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
FIFA 2022 World Cup - Which Teams Have Already Qualified?
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
20-year-old pitching phenom Roki Sasaki throws perfect game with 19 strikeouts in Japan's NPB
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
Japanese boxing champion Murata loses to Golovkin
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
'Sho-time' makes more history on 2022 MLB opening day
Japanese baseball superstar Ohtani Shohei has kicked off his fifth season in the United States. It was the first time in Major League history that a starting pitcher also led off an opening game at the plate.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income
Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.
Japan F1 supplier aims to apply racetrack lessons to EVs
A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.
Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
The Masters Unveil Mouthwatering Japanese Champions Dinner Menu In Honor Of Last Year’s Winner Hideki Matsuyama
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
All Japan Judo Championships 2022 Highlights
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
"Father of Drifting" Honored By Nissan With Special Exhibit In Japan
Known as the "Father of drifting", Kunimitsu Takahashi was so skilled at controlling a car that he was able to throw his vehicles into a corner at full speed, break traction on all four wheels, all while maintaining a racing line.
The Biggest Poker Tournaments Around the World
It's well known that poker is an international game. To such an extent that there's a big tournament on every continent with countries competing for the hosting rights.
