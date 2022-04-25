Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade returns to Shibuya

Members of sexual minority groups and their supporters have paraded in central Tokyo for the first time in three years, and called for a society free of discrimination and prejudice.

Tokyo Rainbow Pride events were held online in 2020 and 2021, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, 2,000 people marched along the streets of Shibuya. They had all applied to attend the event in advance. Many held rainbow-colored flags representing the LGBTQ community. They also chanted "Happy Pride."

One member of a lesbian couple in her 20s said she was excited to be part of the gathering. She said that she wants a society where everyone can live happily and equally.

A gay man in his 50s carried a Ukrainian national flag in protest against Russia's invasion.

He said that he wants people to understand that wars can create circumstances, which are difficult for sexual minorities.