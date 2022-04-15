3 Historic Wagyu Restaurants in Nikko to Try Tochigi Beef

Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!

This high-grade wagyu is only available at a few restaurants, and Shizuka indulges in a few fancy meals to check out this celebrated beef.

From a soft and juicy seasonal beef steak to a tenderloin at a historical home-turned-restaurant, Nikko features restaurants that are perfect examples of “yoshoku”. Yoshoku is the term for “western food”, a Japanese take on western recipes that have become part of Japanese cuisine. The influence of western dishes, and traditional Japanese flavors, have combined to make these Tochigi beef dishes a perfect edible mix of cultures.