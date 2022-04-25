The world's oldest person, 119-year-old Kane Tanaka, dies in Japan
世界最高齢田中カ子さん死去 5つの時代生きた119歳
abc.net.au -- Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
NHK reported on Monday the death of Kane Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903.
She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city in western Japan on April 19, according to the broadcaster.
Ms Tanaka was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the world's oldest living person.
At the time, she said she had loved playing the board game Othello and studying mathematics.
According to a tweet posted by her family on April 13, 2022, she had recently been "hospitalised and discharged repeatedly", but was still enjoying chocolate and fizzy drinks.
The titles of oldest person living and oldest living female are now being investigated, Guinness World Records said. ...continue reading
明治から令和まで五つの時代を生き抜き、世界最高齢に認定されている田中カ子さんが19日午後6時11分、死去した。福岡市が明らかにした。119歳。福岡県和白村(現福岡市)出身。1903(明治36)年生まれ。2019年3月、ギネスワールドレコーズ社から男女を通じ「存命中の世界最高齢」に認定され、20年9月には確認できる国内の歴代最高齢記録を更新した。 - Kyodo
Japan readies $48bn package to ease inflation pain
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
The world's oldest person, 119-year-old Kane Tanaka, dies in Japan
abc.net.au - Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
abc.net.au - Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
3-year-old girl confirmed dead in Hokkaido boat accident as search continues
Japan Times - Apr 25
A 3-year-old girl believed to have been aboard a tour boat that went missing off Hokkaido on Saturday with 26 aboard was confirmed dead after being found in waters east of Cape Shiretoko, coast guard officials said Monday, a day after authorities confirmed the deaths of 10 others aboard the vessel.
Japan Times - Apr 25
A 3-year-old girl believed to have been aboard a tour boat that went missing off Hokkaido on Saturday with 26 aboard was confirmed dead after being found in waters east of Cape Shiretoko, coast guard officials said Monday, a day after authorities confirmed the deaths of 10 others aboard the vessel.
Japan confirms 10 dead after tourist boat sank, others still missing
CNA - Apr 25
Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.
CNA - Apr 25
Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.
Ukraine apologizes for juxtaposing photo of late emperor to Hitler in video
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Discreetly, the young in Japan chip away at a taboo on tattoos
Japan Times - Apr 25
Around 1.4 million Japanese adults have tattoos, almost double the number from 2014, according to Yoshimi Yamamoto, a cultural anthropologist at Tsuru University who studies traditional hajichi tattoos worn on the hands of Okinawan women.
Japan Times - Apr 25
Around 1.4 million Japanese adults have tattoos, almost double the number from 2014, according to Yoshimi Yamamoto, a cultural anthropologist at Tsuru University who studies traditional hajichi tattoos worn on the hands of Okinawan women.
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Hokkaido boat accident highlights the risks of nature tourism
Japan Times - Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
Japan Times - Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
3 Historic Wagyu Restaurants in Nikko to Try Tochigi Beef
Japan by Food - Apr 25
Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!
Japan by Food - Apr 25
Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!
Sumo: Wakatakakage, Mitakeumi renew their battle on the east
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Nissan to stop making cars under Datsun brand
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Man riding motorbike sought over several bag snatching cases in Kanagawa
Japan Today - Apr 25
Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.
Is It a Train? Trying a Special Express in Kyushu Japan
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 25
"Discover Kyushu Express 36 plus 3" runs on different routes from Thursday to Monday, going around Kyushu. I tried the Friday route from Kagoshima-chuo to Miyazaki.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 25
"Discover Kyushu Express 36 plus 3" runs on different routes from Thursday to Monday, going around Kyushu. I tried the Friday route from Kagoshima-chuo to Miyazaki.
Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade returns to Shibuya
NHK - Apr 25
Members of sexual minority groups and their supporters have paraded in central Tokyo for the first time in three years, and called for a society free of discrimination and prejudice.
NHK - Apr 25
Members of sexual minority groups and their supporters have paraded in central Tokyo for the first time in three years, and called for a society free of discrimination and prejudice.
70-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman with milk bottle
Japan Today - Apr 24
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.
Japan Today - Apr 24
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.
Middle-aged job-hopping booms in Japan
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.