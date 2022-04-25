The world's oldest person, 119-year-old Kane Tanaka, dies in Japan

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.

NHK reported on Monday the death of Kane Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903.

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city in western Japan on April 19, according to the broadcaster.

Ms Tanaka was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the world's oldest living person.

At the time, she said she had loved playing the board game Othello and studying mathematics.

According to a tweet posted by her family on April 13, 2022, she had recently been "hospitalised and discharged repeatedly", but was still enjoying chocolate and fizzy drinks.

The titles of oldest person living and oldest living female are now being investigated, Guinness World Records said.