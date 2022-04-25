Hokkaido boat accident highlights the risks of nature tourism
Japan Times -- Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
Boat cruises along the northern shore of the Shiretoko Peninsula are a popular way to see the World Heritage Site. Cruise boats depart from Shari and go up the coast to Cape Shiretoko, almost within sight of Russian-occupied, Japan-claimed islands.
Sightseers are offered breathtaking views of the area, much of which cannot be accessed on foot. Passengers can see waterfalls and wildlife, including foxes, deer and bears, along the shorelines.
There have been past incidents with these tour boats, though none that resulted in a loss of life. In June 2005, a sightseeing boat ran aground in the Shiretoko area, injuring more than 20 passengers. In June 2019, another boat struck a rock in the same general vicinity, injuring 10 people.
Japan confirms 10 dead after tourist boat sank, others still missing
CNA - Apr 25
Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.
Hokkaido boat accident highlights the risks of nature tourism
Japan Times - Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
3 Historic Wagyu Restaurants in Nikko to Try Tochigi Beef
Japan by Food - Apr 25
Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!
Is It a Train? Trying a Special Express in Kyushu Japan
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 25
"Discover Kyushu Express 36 plus 3" runs on different routes from Thursday to Monday, going around Kyushu. I tried the Friday route from Kagoshima-chuo to Miyazaki.
Highest 20m Snow Wall in Japan
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 24
The Snow Corridor in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is the highest snow wall in Japan. This area is heavily snowed during the winter and it costs about $1 million to remove snow.
Golden Week holiday brings excited Japanese tourists to Hawaii
KITV - Apr 23
"A lot of omiyage. This time I bought so many, many, many souvenirs." Tourism leaders are expecting hundreds of Japanese visitors starting next week -- Golden Week -- a major travel holiday season in Japan.
With more travelers to Japan, testing burden on airports increasing
Japan Times - Apr 22
With the government relaxing entry restrictions and bumping up the cap on daily arrivals to 10,000 earlier this month, more passengers are crowding the immigration and quarantine areas at airports, raising concerns about whether authorities have the necessary staff to deal with them.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight Train | Twin Bed Compartment
Solo Solo Travel - Apr 22
Today we rode Japan’s amazing overnight train, the Sunrise Izumo Express in its Twin bed compartment.
A magical private garden in Kyoto | The best of Kyoto sakura
franklin the woman - Apr 21
The most beautiful garden in Kyoto?
Kyoto in 2022
japan-guide.com - Apr 20
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go walking through some of Kyoto’s iconic districts and attractions.
Things You Only See In Japan
World Revealed - Apr 20
From the manga district to humanoid robots, here are some weird things you only see in Japan!
Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during Golden Week holidays
Xinhua - Apr 19
The number of domestic travellers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 per cent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said yesterday.
Taking a New Ferry in Japan | Maiden Voyage from Miyazaki to Kobe
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19
A brand new ship of Miyazaki Car Ferry in Japan went into service on the 15th of April, 2022.
Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!
Japan by Food - Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Japan’s struggling tourism sector despairs at lack of COVID exit
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Tokyo’s initial ban on tourists came in response to the first wave of COVID-19 infections in early 2020 and at a time when the Japanese travel industry was booming.
14 hrs Alone in Japan Airlines First Class to Tokyo
Trek Trendy - Apr 18
Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.
