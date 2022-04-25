Hokkaido boat accident highlights the risks of nature tourism

The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.

Boat cruises along the northern shore of the Shiretoko Peninsula are a popular way to see the World Heritage Site. Cruise boats depart from Shari and go up the coast to Cape Shiretoko, almost within sight of Russian-occupied, Japan-claimed islands.

Sightseers are offered breathtaking views of the area, much of which cannot be accessed on foot. Passengers can see waterfalls and wildlife, including foxes, deer and bears, along the shorelines.

There have been past incidents with these tour boats, though none that resulted in a loss of life. In June 2005, a sightseeing boat ran aground in the Shiretoko area, injuring more than 20 passengers. In June 2019, another boat struck a rock in the same general vicinity, injuring 10 people.