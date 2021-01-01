Ukraine apologizes for juxtaposing photo of late emperor to Hitler in video
Japan Today -- Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
"We had no intention to offend the friendly people of Japan," the Ukraine account said in a Twitter post Sunday. The original video shared on April 1 criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "contemporary ruscism" and used pictures of the three with a description "Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945."
Amid sharp reaction from Japanese Twitter users, Ukraine Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky apologized Monday in a tweet, saying the creator of the video lacked an understanding of history.
The Japanese government said Monday it has formally requested through a diplomatic channel the removal of the picture of the wartime emperor, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, from the video.
Japan readies $48bn package to ease inflation pain
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Ukraine apologizes for juxtaposing photo of late emperor to Hitler in video
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan's foreign minister promises stronger military to help U.S.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States maintain regional security during a visit on Saturday to a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States maintain regional security during a visit on Saturday to a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters.
Japan, Russia reach agreement on annual salmon fishing talks
NHK - Apr 23
Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NHK - Apr 23
Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied' by Russia
france24.com - Apr 22
Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.
france24.com - Apr 22
Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.
Group of over 100 Japan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni shrine
Kyodo - Apr 22
A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival.
Kyodo - Apr 22
A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival.
Jacinda Ardern greeted by giant sad dancing kiwifruit during visit to Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 22
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been met in Japan on her first trip outside the country in two years by a duo of enormous, mournfully dancing kiwifruit.
theguardian.com - Apr 22
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been met in Japan on her first trip outside the country in two years by a duo of enormous, mournfully dancing kiwifruit.
Tokyo eases some COVID dining restrictions but extends alert
NHK - Apr 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to ease its requested limit on the number of people permitted at each table in some bars and restaurants, while continuing to call on the public to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
NHK - Apr 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to ease its requested limit on the number of people permitted at each table in some bars and restaurants, while continuing to call on the public to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan's finance chief did not join Russia walkout at G-20 meeting
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan's finance minister denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did not join Western peers in walking out when the Russian delegation began to speak at a Group of 20 meeting in Washington.
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan's finance minister denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did not join Western peers in walking out when the Russian delegation began to speak at a Group of 20 meeting in Washington.
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
Japan considers cash handouts for children in low-income families
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
Japan expels Russian officials to pressure Moscow
NHK - Apr 20
Eight Russian officials have left Japan following Tokyo's decision to expel them on April 8. It is rare for Japan to expel multiple foreign officials.
NHK - Apr 20
Eight Russian officials have left Japan following Tokyo's decision to expel them on April 8. It is rare for Japan to expel multiple foreign officials.
Japan, US, Australia, NZ express concern over China-Solomon Islands pact
NHK - Apr 20
Senior officials from Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand share concerns over a fresh security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.
NHK - Apr 20
Senior officials from Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand share concerns over a fresh security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.
Japan to send protective suits, masks and drones to Ukraine
Japan Times - Apr 19
Japan's Defense Ministry has announced that it will send masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv, in Tokyo’s latest shipment of defense supplies to the war-torn country.
Japan Times - Apr 19
Japan's Defense Ministry has announced that it will send masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv, in Tokyo’s latest shipment of defense supplies to the war-torn country.
Japan eyes 'quasi-refugee' status for people fleeing conflicts
Nikkei - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the government is considering creating a more loosely defined refugee category to accept people fleeing conflicts in light of the humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Nikkei - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the government is considering creating a more loosely defined refugee category to accept people fleeing conflicts in light of the humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Japan's population down 640,000 in 2021, biggest drop on record
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.