Search continues as hope fades of finding missing after Hokkaido boat accident
The boat, named Kazu One, went missing on Saturday during a cruise along the Shiretoko Peninsula.
It was carrying 26 passengers and crew members. Eleven have been confirmed dead.
The Japan Coast Guard said searchers have found some items, including a small rucksack that contains snack food and a picture book, near the area where the boat is believed to have gone down.
But the Coast Guard said that as of Tuesday no important clue had been found that might lead them to the missing people.
It says divers searched the seabed under the site of the apparent sinking after sonar detected a relatively large object on the seabed. But they've made no new findings, and the operation has been suspended amid bad weather.
Rough seas are forecast for the area from Wednesday, which will hamper search efforts.
france24.com - Apr 27
Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman, died in a Japanese detention centre in March of last year. Her death sparked debate on the treatment of the 1,500 asylum seekers currently in detention in Japan.
NHK - Apr 27
Those engaged in the effort to recover 15 missing people have little to show for their effort four days after a tour boat sailing off the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido apparently sank in bad weather.
Kyodo - Apr 27
Part of a human skull has been found near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where a 9-year-old girl went missing over two and a half years ago, investigative sources said Tuesday.
Japan Times - Apr 25
Around 1.4 million Japanese adults have tattoos, almost double the number from 2014, according to Yoshimi Yamamoto, a cultural anthropologist at Tsuru University who studies traditional hajichi tattoos worn on the hands of Okinawan women.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.
NHK - Apr 25
Members of sexual minority groups and their supporters have paraded in central Tokyo for the first time in three years, and called for a society free of discrimination and prejudice.
Japan Today - Apr 24
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.
Mrs Eats - Apr 22
There are some things that are illegal in America, but totally okay in Japan! This might surprise you to hear, since Japan is home to so many strict rules!
Japan Today - Apr 22
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
theguardian.com - Apr 21
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
Japan Today - Apr 21
Police in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she injured another woman by poking her in the face with an umbrella while in a car at a park last month.
Japan Today - Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japan Today - Apr 20
A man who claims to be one of the leaders of the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forcing his way earlier this month into a venue offering coronavirus vaccinations for children in Tokyo, police said.
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
Asagi's Life (No BS Japan) - Apr 18
How many Japanese men get married to foreigners? International marriage in Japan.