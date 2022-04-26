Search continues as hope fades of finding missing after Hokkaido boat accident

Those engaged in the effort to recover 15 missing people have little to show for their effort four days after a tour boat sailing off the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido apparently sank in bad weather.

The boat, named Kazu One, went missing on Saturday during a cruise along the Shiretoko Peninsula.

It was carrying 26 passengers and crew members. Eleven have been confirmed dead.

The Japan Coast Guard said searchers have found some items, including a small rucksack that contains snack food and a picture book, near the area where the boat is believed to have gone down.

But the Coast Guard said that as of Tuesday no important clue had been found that might lead them to the missing people.

It says divers searched the seabed under the site of the apparent sinking after sonar detected a relatively large object on the seabed. But they've made no new findings, and the operation has been suspended amid bad weather.

Rough seas are forecast for the area from Wednesday, which will hamper search efforts.