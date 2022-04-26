BOJ will conduct more unlimited bond buying through Thursday
日銀「指値オペ」を2日延長 連続7営業日に
NHK -- Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
The BOJ said it carried out these operations at a fixed yield of 0.25 percent in the four business days through Tuesday. It said it bought 10-year JGBs worth just over 2 trillion yen, or about 16 billion dollars, in the four-day period.
The bank has been trying to keep the 10-year-JGB yield within a range of plus or minus 0.25 percent.
Buying bonds in the market pushes their prices up and their yields down. But the 10-year yield remained close to the central bank's upper limit on Tuesday, so the BOJ said it will conduct the operations for two additional days through Thursday.
日銀は長期金利の上昇を抑えるため、今月20日から続けてきた「指値オペ」を27日と28日にも行うと発表しました。これで7営業日連続となります。 指値オペは、指定した利回りで国債を無制限に買い入れることで、長期金利の上昇を抑える狙いがあります。 長期金利は日銀が上限とする「0.25％」に近い一時0.245％付近で推移し、日銀は今月20日から指値オペを続けてきましたが、今月27日と28日にも実施すると発表しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
Netflix Inks Japan Studio Deal in Anime Push
usnews.com - Apr 27
Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth.
BOJ will conduct more unlimited bond buying through Thursday
NHK - Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
Hongkongers once again find Japanese real estate attractive as a weaker yen gives more bang for their buck
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Nissan to stop making cars under Datsun brand
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Price hikes for 6,100 food & beverage items in Japan
NHK - Apr 25
Household budgets in Japan are being squeezed as a range of factors including higher raw-material costs make other goods more expensive.
Middle-aged job-hopping booms in Japan
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.
'Japanification' Hides Opportunities In Japan's Stock Market
seekingalpha.com - Apr 23
Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.
Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
Nikkein - Apr 22
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Nagasaki approves casino resort plan as Wakayama opts not to press ahead
Japan Times - Apr 21
The assembly of Nagasaki Prefecture on Wednesday approved by a majority vote a bill to seek national government authorization for the prefecture’s plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort (IR).
Working from home, Japan’s corporate warriors rethink their priorities
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
