Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman, died in a Japanese detention centre in March of last year. Her death sparked debate on the treatment of the 1,500 asylum seekers currently in detention in Japan.

Many of them claim they are being treated inhumanely. Despite its economic might, Japan takes in few refugees. In 2020, it accepted less than 100 asylum seekers, while France, whose population is half the size of Japan's, took in 24,000.

Death of Sri Lankan woman sparks debate over Japan's asylum policy

france24.com - Apr 27

Search continues as hope fades of finding missing after Hokkaido boat accident

NHK - Apr 27

Human bones found near Japan campsite where girl disappeared in 2019

Kyodo - Apr 27

Discreetly, the young in Japan chip away at a taboo on tattoos

Japan Times - Apr 25

Man riding motorbike sought over several bag snatching cases in Kanagawa

Japan Today - Apr 25

Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade returns to Shibuya

NHK - Apr 25

70-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman with milk bottle

Japan Today - Apr 24

Things OK in Japan but ILLEGAL in AMERICA!

Mrs Eats - Apr 22

Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka

Japan Today - Apr 22

'A difficult time': why popular TV series Pachinko was met with silence in Japan

theguardian.com - Apr 21

Woman arrested for assaulting acquaintance with umbrella

Japan Today - Apr 21

Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki

Japan Today - Apr 20

Leader of QAnon's Japan branch arrested for obstructing COVID vaccinations for kids

Japan Today - Apr 20

64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself

Japan Today - Apr 19

Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train

Japan Today - Apr 18

