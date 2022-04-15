One Piece-Themed Roller Coaster, Show Added to Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.

As reported by Siliconera, Universal Studios Japan and One Piece are teaming up for a number of new attractions designed to promote the upcoming One Piece Film: Red movie and the 25th anniversary of the publication of Eiichiro Oda's original manga. The Straw Hat Pirates are set to take over the park from July 1 to Oct. 2 with a multi-month celebration that will feature a new live show, a themed roller coaster ride, and even a restaurant with cuisine inspired by long-running adventure series.

The roller coaster experience, which is called the "One Piece X Hollywood Dream the Ride – Departure! Mini Merry II," will be built around Universal Studios Japan's famous Hollywood Dream rollercoaster, which allows riders to choose and customize the music they hear as they race along the steel rollercoaster's 3,900 foot track. During the One Piece event, the ride will feature new decorations themed after the Merry II, the tiny boat built by Frankie in the style of the Straw Hat Pirates' beloved original ship, the Going Merry. The ride's standard selection of music will also be replaced with sound effects from the show, as well as all-new voice clips from the anime's cast.

A new pop-up restaurant will also come to the park as part of the event, which will be named "Sanji’s Pirate Restaurant." Themed after the series' famous fighting chef, the restaurant will specialize in French cuisine. Actors potraying the Straw Hat Pirate crew will also provide live entertainment while guests eat their meals.