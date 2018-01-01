Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years

アサヒビール　スーパードライなど　14年7カ月ぶりの値上げへ

Nikkei -- Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.

The hikes announced Tuesday, set to take effect Oct. 1, span 162 products including the flagship Asahi Super Dry beer, nonalcoholic drinks, chuhai canned cocktails and domestic whisky. Beer prices on store shelves will rise 6%-10%, while whisky is set to jump 7%-17%.

This marks Asahi's first increase in consumer prices since March 2008, as well as the first hike for commercial customers since March 2018, adding another burden for restaurants and bars still trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The increases are intended to compensate for rising prices of inputs like barley and aluminum. Parent company Asahi Group Holdings expects costs to jump by 40 billion yen ($312 million) this year.

Japan is set to lower its liquor taxes in 2023 and 2026, which Asahi Group President Atsushi Katsuki has said would boost momentum in the beer market. But the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on commodity prices, along with the yen's recent sharp depreciation, have placed added strain on the industry.

値上げの波は缶ビールにも。実に14年7カ月ぶりの値上げです。 　アサヒビールは主力商品のスーパードライやクリアアサヒなどのビール類、缶チューハイやノンアルコール飲料、国産ウイスキーなど合わせて162品目を10月1日出荷分から値上げすると発表しました。 　値上げ幅は店頭価格で6から10％となります。麦芽やとうもろこしなどの原材料やアルミ缶・段ボールなどの包装資材、エネルギー価格や物流費などのコストが上がり続けていることが値上げの要因としています。 　また、国産ウイスキー市場の拡大に対応して生産設備を増強する方針です。 - ANNnewsCH

Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
Netflix Inks Japan Studio Deal in Anime Push
usnews.com - Apr 27
Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth.
BOJ will conduct more unlimited bond buying through Thursday
NHK - Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
Hongkongers once again find Japanese real estate attractive as a weaker yen gives more bang for their buck
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Nissan to stop making cars under Datsun brand
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Price hikes for 6,100 food & beverage items in Japan
NHK - Apr 25
Household budgets in Japan are being squeezed as a range of factors including higher raw-material costs make other goods more expensive.
Middle-aged job-hopping booms in Japan
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.
'Japanification' Hides Opportunities In Japan's Stock Market
seekingalpha.com - Apr 23
Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.
Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
Nikkein - Apr 22
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Nagasaki approves casino resort plan as Wakayama opts not to press ahead
Japan Times - Apr 21
The assembly of Nagasaki Prefecture on Wednesday approved by a majority vote a bill to seek national government authorization for the prefecture’s plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort (IR).
Working from home, Japan’s corporate warriors rethink their priorities
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
        