Japan’s unemployment rate falls to lowest level in almost two years
hrmasia.com -- Apr 28
Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.
However, the number of furloughed workers remained high due to the effects of the pandemic. Compared to a month earlier, the number of workers rose by 180,000 in March, while workers who were unemployed fell by 90,000 over the same month.
The country’s jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.22 in March, labour ministry data showed.
‘Nothing is going well’ for Japanese retailers jolted by weak yen
Japan Times - Apr 28
As if war, COVID-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation.
Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
BOJ will conduct more unlimited bond buying through Thursday
NHK - Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
Hongkongers once again find Japanese real estate attractive as a weaker yen gives more bang for their buck
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Nissan to stop making cars under Datsun brand
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Price hikes for 6,100 food & beverage items in Japan
NHK - Apr 25
Household budgets in Japan are being squeezed as a range of factors including higher raw-material costs make other goods more expensive.
Middle-aged job-hopping booms in Japan
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.
'Japanification' Hides Opportunities In Japan's Stock Market
seekingalpha.com - Apr 23
Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.
Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
Nikkein - Apr 22
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Nagasaki approves casino resort plan as Wakayama opts not to press ahead
Japan Times - Apr 21
The assembly of Nagasaki Prefecture on Wednesday approved by a majority vote a bill to seek national government authorization for the prefecture’s plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort (IR).
Working from home, Japan’s corporate warriors rethink their priorities
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
