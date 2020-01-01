Japan’s unemployment rate falls to lowest level in almost two years

Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.

However, the number of furloughed workers remained high due to the effects of the pandemic. Compared to a month earlier, the number of workers rose by 180,000 in March, while workers who were unemployed fell by 90,000 over the same month.

The country’s jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.22 in March, labour ministry data showed.