In emotional news conference, tour boat operator apologizes for Hokkaido tragedy
知床観光船の社長 土下座で謝罪「出航判断は船長」
“(Skipper Noriyuki) Toyoda said it was possible to depart at 10 a.m., although the weather might turn bad that afternoon,” Shiretoko Yuransen President Seiichi Katsurada told a packed news conference in the port town of Shari, on Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula, where the boat had left for a sightseeing tour of the natural World Heritage Site.
But Katsurada also said he ultimately approved the decision to go ahead with the tour.
It was the first public appearance by Katsurada and came after he briefed the families of the victims on Wednesday afternoon. In a dramatic move, Katsurada got down on his knees three times at the news conference, apologizing to the victims and their families.
“I’m deeply sorry for causing such a grave accident … and for placing such a heavy burden on the bereaved families of the victims,” Katsurada said. “I can’t apologize enough.”
A police helicopter searches on Saturday for the passengers of a tour boat that disappeared Wednesday off of Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido. | KYODO
The Kazu I disappeared around 2 p.m. Saturday after Toyoda reported the boat was listing 30 degrees. Communication was then cut off.
The cause of the accident remains unclear, but investigators plan to build a criminal case against the boat’s operator on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, as well as boat damage due to negligence.
Eleven passengers had been found dead as of Wednesday evening, and the search continues for the remaining 13 passengers and two crew members, including Toyoda.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
hrmasia.com - Apr 28
Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
Japan Times - Apr 27
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
Japan Today - Apr 27
A former senior member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult was released from prison Tuesday, having served a nine-year term for his involvement in three cases related to the group, people familiar with the situation said.
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
cbr.com - Apr 27
Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.
usnews.com - Apr 27
Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth.
france24.com - Apr 27
Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman, died in a Japanese detention centre in March of last year. Her death sparked debate on the treatment of the 1,500 asylum seekers currently in detention in Japan.
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
NHK - Apr 27
Those engaged in the effort to recover 15 missing people have little to show for their effort four days after a tour boat sailing off the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido apparently sank in bad weather.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
Kyodo - Apr 27
Part of a human skull has been found near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where a 9-year-old girl went missing over two and a half years ago, investigative sources said Tuesday.