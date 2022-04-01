Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats

Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.

"We absolutely cannot accept Russia issuing the notice," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular news conference a day after Moscow's announcement, viewed as retaliation for Tokyo's earlier expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Russia's Foreign Ministry demanded that the eight diplomats leave the country by May 10, saying the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had spread falsehoods about Russia's military operation in Ukraine and adopted overtly hostile policy measures that have hurt the two countries' cooperative relationship built over years. ...continue reading