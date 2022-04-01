Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats
日本の外交官ら8人の追放発表
Kyodo -- Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
"We absolutely cannot accept Russia issuing the notice," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular news conference a day after Moscow's announcement, viewed as retaliation for Tokyo's earlier expulsion of Russian diplomats.
Russia's Foreign Ministry demanded that the eight diplomats leave the country by May 10, saying the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had spread falsehoods about Russia's military operation in Ukraine and adopted overtly hostile policy measures that have hurt the two countries' cooperative relationship built over years. ...continue reading
ロシアのウクライナ侵攻が続く中、ロシア外務省は27日、モスクワに駐在する日本大使館の外交官ら8人を追放することを発表しました。 ロシア外務省は27日、モスクワに駐在する日本大使館の外交官ら8人について、来月10日までに国外に退去するよう日本大使館側に求めたと発表しました。 - テレ東BIZ
Kishida unveils emergency package to tackle rising prices
Kishida talks with Zelenskyy, pledges more aid to Ukraine
Japan readies $48bn package to ease inflation pain
Ukraine apologizes for juxtaposing photo of late emperor to Hitler in video
Japan's foreign minister promises stronger military to help U.S.
Japan, Russia reach agreement on annual salmon fishing talks
Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied' by Russia
Group of over 100 Japan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni shrine
Jacinda Ardern greeted by giant sad dancing kiwifruit during visit to Japan
Tokyo eases some COVID dining restrictions but extends alert
Japan's finance chief did not join Russia walkout at G-20 meeting
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status
Japan considers cash handouts for children in low-income families
Japan expels Russian officials to pressure Moscow
Japan, US, Australia, NZ express concern over China-Solomon Islands pact
