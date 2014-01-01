Weak yen and oil rally to cost Japanese families $470 this year
Offshoring has diminished the benefit of currency's decline for manufacturers
Japan's currency crossed the 130 yen milestone against the U.S. dollar on Thursday for the first time in two decades. The Bank of Japan's announcement that it is sticking with its ultraloose monetary policy triggered the currency's sell-off.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield decreased temporarily by 2.5 basis points to touch 0.215%, widening the spread against U.S. yields.
The yen has depreciated by roughly 16 against the greenback this year. A widening Japanese trade deficit caused by soaring commodity prices has accelerated the currency's decline.
If the yen remains at 130 to the dollar, the financial burden will rise by 17,000 yen from last year for households with an annual income between 9 million yen and 10 million yen, according to estimates by Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies.
The higher cost of gasoline and other energy essentials translates to an additional financial burden of 60,000 yen on average for all households, Sakai said. For lower-income households, that is equivalent to more than 2% of its household budget, almost rivaling the 3% hit caused by the consumption tax hike in 2014. ...continue reading
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Japan Today - Apr 29
A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29
Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Nikkei - Apr 29
Japan Times - Apr 28
Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain made the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
hrmasia.com - Apr 28
Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
Japan Times - Apr 27
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
Japan Today - Apr 27
A former senior member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult was released from prison Tuesday, having served a nine-year term for his involvement in three cases related to the group, people familiar with the situation said.
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
cbr.com - Apr 27
Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.
usnews.com - Apr 27
Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth.