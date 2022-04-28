Two more children in Japan are hospitalized with unidentified acute hepatitis
子どもの急性肝炎 国内で新たに2人の疑い例
The ministry says the patients' symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
It says the hospitalized children are 16 years old or younger and are now receiving medical attention. This brings the total number of patients to three. The first case was reported on Monday.
The ministry has not clarified the connections among the three cases.
The World Health Organization says 12 countries, including the United States and Britain, reported acute hepatitis cases mainly among children aged 10 or under. As of April 21, at least 169 cases had been reported and one of them had died.
The WHO says none of the common hepatitis viruses were detected in the cases. The adenovirus, which causes sore throats, was detected in more than 40 percent of them.
Japan's health ministry has asked local governments across the nation to report patients with similar symptoms in their communities. The ministry is also collecting information on overseas cases.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
NHK - Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
yahoo.com - Apr 14
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.