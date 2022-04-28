Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance
interfax.com.ua -- Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
"Today, April 28, 2022, an agreement was signed between the government of Ukraine and the government of Japan on a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for development policy in the field of emergency economic recovery and a grant to strengthen the healthcare and medicine system in Ukraine," the ministry said in a release on Thursday.
The Japanese government will provide Ukraine with a $100 million loan on favorable terms.
The matter concerns budgetary support to stabilize the situation in Ukraine, in particular, to ensure priority social, humanitarian, health care costs, support for internally displaced persons and other priority costs.
A grant of approximately $2.3 million will be used to purchase medical equipment.
Australian troops not welcome in Japan, says Okinawa governor
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance
Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
Kishida unveils emergency package to tackle rising prices
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
Kishida talks with Zelenskyy, pledges more aid to Ukraine
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
Japan readies $48bn package to ease inflation pain
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Ukraine apologizes for juxtaposing photo of late emperor to Hitler in video
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan's foreign minister promises stronger military to help U.S.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States maintain regional security during a visit on Saturday to a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters.
Japan, Russia reach agreement on annual salmon fishing talks
NHK - Apr 23
Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied' by Russia
france24.com - Apr 22
Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.
Group of over 100 Japan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni shrine
Kyodo - Apr 22
A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival.
Jacinda Ardern greeted by giant sad dancing kiwifruit during visit to Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 22
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been met in Japan on her first trip outside the country in two years by a duo of enormous, mournfully dancing kiwifruit.
Tokyo eases some COVID dining restrictions but extends alert
NHK - Apr 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to ease its requested limit on the number of people permitted at each table in some bars and restaurants, while continuing to call on the public to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan's finance chief did not join Russia walkout at G-20 meeting
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan's finance minister denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did not join Western peers in walking out when the Russian delegation began to speak at a Group of 20 meeting in Washington.
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
Japan considers cash handouts for children in low-income families
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
