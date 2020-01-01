Man dies after standoff with police in Tokyo apartment

A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.

The man was confirmed dead with a head wound at the apartment in Ota Ward with the gun nearby in what appears to have been a suicide.

He allegedly assaulted the woman, who is in her 40s, in the apartment before the standoff, they said. The relationship between the man and woman is not currently known.

Officers found the woman, who had been stabbed in the left arm, outside the third-floor apartment after receiving an emergency call at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.