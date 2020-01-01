Man dies after standoff with police in Tokyo apartment
30代男性“猟銃”立てこもり・・・「大きい音音が2回」 男の死亡を確認
Japan Today -- Apr 29
A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.
The man was confirmed dead with a head wound at the apartment in Ota Ward with the gun nearby in what appears to have been a suicide.
He allegedly assaulted the woman, who is in her 40s, in the apartment before the standoff, they said. The relationship between the man and woman is not currently known.
Officers found the woman, who had been stabbed in the left arm, outside the third-floor apartment after receiving an emergency call at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
28日夜、東京・大田区で30代の男が、猟銃のようなものを持って立てこもり、近隣の住民が避難する事態となりました。その後、男は死亡が確認されています。何が起きたのでしょうか？ ■自殺か・・・「大きい音が2回」 28日深夜、東京・大田区の住宅街が緊迫した雰囲気に包まれました。午後10時半ごろ、「女性が刃物で刺され、相手が暴れている」と、通報が入ったのです。 現場は、羽田空港の西、京急蒲田駅からおよそ1キロ離れた大田区・北糀谷のマンション3階です。 - ANNnewsCH
Australian troops not welcome in Japan, says Okinawa governor
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Liquidity crisis in the making – Japan's role in financial instability
Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.
Two more children in Japan are hospitalized with unidentified acute hepatitis
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Weak yen and oil rally to cost Japanese families $470 this year
The yen's rapid decline coupled with soaring crude oil prices are expected to raise the expenses of the average Japanese household by 60,000 yen ($468) this year, private-sector estimates show.
In emotional news conference, tour boat operator apologizes for Hokkaido tragedy
Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain made the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.
Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
Japan’s unemployment rate falls to lowest level in almost two years
Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.
Japan to limit scope of fourth jabs to older people and those at higher risk
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
Japan's homeless trending older and long-term: survey
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
Ex-Aum cult member released from prison after serving full term
A former senior member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult was released from prison Tuesday, having served a nine-year term for his involvement in three cases related to the group, people familiar with the situation said.
Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
One Piece-Themed Roller Coaster, Show Added to Universal Studios Japan
Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.
Netflix Inks Japan Studio Deal in Anime Push
Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth.
