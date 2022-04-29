Object found in Hokkaido waters confirmed as missing tour boat
水深120mで船体発見・・・社長から家族へ“詳細資料”なし 知床観光船未だ12人不明
The 19-ton "KAZU I" was carrying 24 passengers and two crew members. Fourteen people were confirmed dead as of Thursday. The others remain unaccounted for, and search operations are continuing.
The Japan Coast Guard said images of what appeared to be the boat were captured by a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel on Friday morning. It was found at a depth of about 100 meters in waters near a scenic waterfall. The tour boat captain reported that his boat had passed the area of the waterfall before it went missing.
The Coast Guard said the object was identified by the MSDF vessel's undersea camera on the second attempt to do so.
It said images showed all the letters of the boat's name on its exterior. It added that the object was confirmed to have a coating of blue paint, the same color of the missing boat.
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is restoring the world's largest passenger planes for its connection to Hawaii starting in July, after the double-decker jets stopped regular flights more than two years ago.
Japan Today - Apr 30
It’s often said that the four pillars of hip hop culture are rap, DJing, break dance, and graffiti, the last of which is easily the most controversial, challenging concepts of public space, freedom of expression, and the very nature of what defines “art.”
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years.
Nikkei - Apr 30
No sooner had Okinawa crossed a tourism milestone than the coronavirus pandemic closed Japan's borders. Now, as the leading Japanese resort destination looks to make a comeback, it needs to find ways to bring in more cash and not just more visitors.
NHK - Apr 30
Kyodo - Apr 30
Japanese film director Takeshi Kitano was honored Friday with a lifetime achievement award at the 24th Far East Film Festival in Italy for his contributions to the industry over more than 30 years.
Kyodo - Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Japan Today - Apr 29
A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29
Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Nikkei - Apr 29
The yen's rapid decline coupled with soaring crude oil prices are expected to raise the expenses of the average Japanese household by 60,000 yen ($468) this year, private-sector estimates show.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain made the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.