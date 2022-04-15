Japanese vacation hot spot looks to attract long-stay visitors as it recovers from COVID

No sooner had Okinawa crossed a tourism milestone than the coronavirus pandemic closed Japan's borders. Now, as the leading Japanese resort destination looks to make a comeback, it needs to find ways to bring in more cash and not just more visitors.

Okinawa drew more than 10 million tourists in 2019. Hawaii attracted the same level of visitors, but travelers stayed there for an average of about eight days, compared with less than four in Okinawa.

This translated to far more spending per visitor -- about $1,700 on average in Hawaii, compared with Okinawa's more than 70,000 yen ($630 at current rates).

As the industry deals with this challenge, Makoto Osawa, a former head of the Bank of Japan's Naha branch, has his sights set firmly on long-term visitors. "I want to change Japanese tourism, starting with Okinawa, the tourism front-runner," he said.

Osawa established Longstay Network, a travel company that partners with Okinawan hotels to accommodate guests for extended visits.

Starting this summer, Longstay will let travelers spend one week of the year in a reserved suite, priced at 100,000 to 200,000 yen, depending on the season. The company will offer experiences like traditional Okinawan dance and local cuisine to keep visitors entertained.

Longstay will first target wealthy tourists and corporate tours. The company plans to train "butlers" for hotels to cater to guests' needs, offering high-value-added services in hopes of boosting profits for the industry.