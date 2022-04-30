No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says
The IAEA task force, consisting of independent and highly recognized experts with diverse technical backgrounds from various countries, is reviewing the safety of the plan to enhance transparency and gain international understanding. China and South Korea have expressed concerns with Japan’s plan to release the treated water.
In its first report on the plan’s safety following the task force’s mission to the Fukushima plant in February, the agency summarized the overall progress in the technical preparations for the treated water discharge, expected to start around next spring.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that Japan has made “significant progress in its preparations” and the task force is satisfied that plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have identified the appropriate next steps for the water discharge.
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
NHK - Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.