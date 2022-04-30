No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.

The IAEA task force, consisting of independent and highly recognized experts with diverse technical backgrounds from various countries, is reviewing the safety of the plan to enhance transparency and gain international understanding. China and South Korea have expressed concerns with Japan’s plan to release the treated water.

In its first report on the plan’s safety following the task force’s mission to the Fukushima plant in February, the agency summarized the overall progress in the technical preparations for the treated water discharge, expected to start around next spring.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that Japan has made “significant progress in its preparations” and the task force is satisfied that plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have identified the appropriate next steps for the water discharge.