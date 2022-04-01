Baseball: Shohei Ohtani hits 4th homer of season as Angels win 6th straight
Kyodo -- Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
The reigning American League MVP went deep in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, blasting a high 3-1 fastball from Lucas Giolito (0-1) over the left-center-field wall for the Angels' second solo shot after Taylor Ward led off with a homer.
Ohtani, whose last big fly came on April 16, homered to the opposite field for the first time this season. It came a day after the 27-year-old was rested for the entire game for the first time this year in the Angels' 20th outing.
Ohtani also singled in the eighth, stole second base and scored on a Jared Walsh double. Ohtani, who batted .257 and had 46 home runs last season, is batting .247 this year after going 2-for-5 on the day.
Sumo: Wakatakakage, Mitakeumi renew their battle on the east
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'
Nikkei - Apr 20
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
FIFA 2022 World Cup - Which Teams Have Already Qualified?
newsonjapan.com - Apr 18
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler
Japan Times - Apr 14
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
20-year-old pitching phenom Roki Sasaki throws perfect game with 19 strikeouts in Japan's NPB
cbssports.com - Apr 10
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
Japanese boxing champion Murata loses to Golovkin
NHK - Apr 10
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
'Sho-time' makes more history on 2022 MLB opening day
NHK - Apr 09
Japanese baseball superstar Ohtani Shohei has kicked off his fifth season in the United States. It was the first time in Major League history that a starting pitcher also led off an opening game at the plate.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income
Kyodo - Apr 08
Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.
Japan F1 supplier aims to apply racetrack lessons to EVs
Nikkei - Apr 08
A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.
Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
PGA TOUR - Apr 06
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
The Masters Unveil Mouthwatering Japanese Champions Dinner Menu In Honor Of Last Year’s Winner Hideki Matsuyama
brobible.com - Apr 06
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
All Japan Judo Championships 2022 Highlights
Judoflix - Apr 05
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
"Father of Drifting" Honored By Nissan With Special Exhibit In Japan
carscoops.com - Apr 02
Known as the "Father of drifting", Kunimitsu Takahashi was so skilled at controlling a car that he was able to throw his vehicles into a corner at full speed, break traction on all four wheels, all while maintaining a racing line.
