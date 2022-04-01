Japan's Kitano gets lifetime achievement award at Italy film festival
Kyodo -- Apr 30
Japanese film director Takeshi Kitano was honored Friday with a lifetime achievement award at the 24th Far East Film Festival in Italy for his contributions to the industry over more than 30 years.
Kitano, known by his stage name Beat Takeshi in Japan, was recognized with the Golden Mulberry Award for Lifetime Achievement for crafting "stories that were personal and universal, that amused and shocked and captivated audiences everywhere," a presenter at the award ceremony said.
"Many Italian film fans have grown up with his movies, the biggest Kitano film fan club is in Italy. It is a kind of Kitano religion here," the presenter said.
The Far East Film Festival, dedicated to recognizing works made in Asia, started on April 22 for nine days in Udine.
ANA to restart superjumbo 'sea turtle' flights to Hawaii in July
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is restoring the world's largest passenger planes for its connection to Hawaii starting in July, after the double-decker jets stopped regular flights more than two years ago.
Tokyo rapper arrested for tagging Yamanote Line while drunk
Japan Today - Apr 30
It’s often said that the four pillars of hip hop culture are rap, DJing, break dance, and graffiti, the last of which is easily the most controversial, challenging concepts of public space, freedom of expression, and the very nature of what defines “art.”
No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
Travelers crowd trains, airports as Golden Week holiday begins
Japan Today - Apr 30
Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years.
Japanese vacation hot spot looks to attract long-stay visitors as it recovers from COVID
Nikkei - Apr 30
No sooner had Okinawa crossed a tourism milestone than the coronavirus pandemic closed Japan's borders. Now, as the leading Japanese resort destination looks to make a comeback, it needs to find ways to bring in more cash and not just more visitors.
Object found in Hokkaido waters confirmed as missing tour boat
NHK - Apr 30
The Japan Coast Guard has confirmed that the object found on the seabed off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan is the tour boat that went missing on April 23.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani hits 4th homer of season as Angels win 6th straight
Kyodo - Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
Australian troops not welcome in Japan, says Okinawa governor
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Man dies after standoff with police in Tokyo apartment
Japan Today - Apr 29
A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.
Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Liquidity crisis in the making – Japan's role in financial instability
advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29
Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.
Two more children in Japan are hospitalized with unidentified acute hepatitis
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Weak yen and oil rally to cost Japanese families $470 this year
Nikkei - Apr 29
The yen's rapid decline coupled with soaring crude oil prices are expected to raise the expenses of the average Japanese household by 60,000 yen ($468) this year, private-sector estimates show.
In emotional news conference, tour boat operator apologizes for Hokkaido tragedy
Japan Times - Apr 28
Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain made the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.
Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
