Japan pets to get chip jabs
Microchipping of dogs and cats to be mandatory from June 1
medium.com -- May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
The new legislation aims at preventing people from abandoning pets and at helping people relocate lost animals. The cylindrical microchips, which are about two millimeters in diameter and one centimeter long, are injected into the skin at the back of the animal’s neck. Breeders and pet shops will be required to implant dogs and cats with chips that store a 15-digit identification number. Each number corresponds to a national database entry that includes the animal’s name, sex, breed, and coat color, along with the name of the business (breeder, pet shop) that is selling the animal. The data is updated with the new owner’s name, address, telephone number, and other information when the dog or cat is sold. According to the Japan Pet Food Association, there are an estimated 16.05 million pet dogs and cats in Japan.
No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
Two more children in Japan are hospitalized with unidentified acute hepatitis
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan to limit scope of fourth jabs to older people and those at higher risk
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
Robot ‘child’ in Japan helps train paediatric dentists
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
Japan's health ministry reports child has unidentified acute hepatitis
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
Rare 3-metre giant squid washes ashore in Japan
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Automaker to release its MX-30 SUV equipped with the iconic motor later this year
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Japan expert panel OKs use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fall to lowest on record
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
