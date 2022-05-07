Japan to require listed firms to disclose female manager ratio
Kyodo -- May 01
Japan has decided to require listed companies to disclose in their annual securities reports the ratio of women in management positions, in a bid to increase female leaders in the country's male-dominated corporate world.
The Financial Services Agency's move to oblige about 4,000 firms, mostly listed, comes as investors are paying more attention to how women are promoted and help their companies perform better.
The agency aims to make the disclosure mandatory possibly in fiscal 2023, starting in April next year, through a Cabinet Office ordinance revision.
Under the Japanese financial watchdog's plan, the listed companies must now also disclose details such as the average pay by gender and the ratio of male workers who took child care leave.
Currently, the securities reports require stating information such as the number of employees and their average age. Under law, companies are penalized for making any false statements. ...continue reading
Tokyo's Minato Ward offers website information in 108 languages
NHK - May 01
Tokyo's Minato Ward has expanded a multi-language information service on its website to 108 languages from previous four. Around 17,000 people from about 130 countries live in the ward.
Can Japanese subway system work as a bomb shelter in time of war?
Nikkei - May 01
Subways in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv stopped operations following the launch of attacks by Russian troops. Stations, as deep as 105 meters underground, became temporary bomb shelters as citizens brought in blankets and tents to protect themselves from Russia's threat of nuclear attack.
Japan pets to get chip jabs
medium.com - May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
Bone, shoes found near campsite where girl went missing
NHK - May 01
Part of a human skull and a child's sneakers have been found in a mountain forest in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where an elementary school girl went missing from a nearby campsite three years ago.
Why Japanese denim is so expensive
Business Insider - May 01
A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.
The problems of Japanese school rules
Nobita from Japan - May 01
It depends on each area and school, but generally speaking, Japanese schools have quite strict rules.
Japan Inc. bets on sleep tech to help reduce insomnia
Nikkei - May 01
A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia.
ANA to restart superjumbo 'sea turtle' flights to Hawaii in July
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is restoring the world's largest passenger planes for its connection to Hawaii starting in July, after the double-decker jets stopped regular flights more than two years ago.
Tokyo rapper arrested for tagging Yamanote Line while drunk
Japan Today - Apr 30
It’s often said that the four pillars of hip hop culture are rap, DJing, break dance, and graffiti, the last of which is easily the most controversial, challenging concepts of public space, freedom of expression, and the very nature of what defines “art.”
No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
Travelers crowd trains, airports as Golden Week holiday begins
Japan Today - Apr 30
Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years.
Japanese vacation hot spot looks to attract long-stay visitors as it recovers from COVID
Nikkei - Apr 30
No sooner had Okinawa crossed a tourism milestone than the coronavirus pandemic closed Japan's borders. Now, as the leading Japanese resort destination looks to make a comeback, it needs to find ways to bring in more cash and not just more visitors.
Object found in Hokkaido waters confirmed as missing tour boat
NHK - Apr 30
The Japan Coast Guard has confirmed that the object found on the seabed off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan is the tour boat that went missing on April 23.
Japan's Kitano gets lifetime achievement award at Italy film festival
Kyodo - Apr 30
Japanese film director Takeshi Kitano was honored Friday with a lifetime achievement award at the 24th Far East Film Festival in Italy for his contributions to the industry over more than 30 years.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani hits 4th homer of season as Angels win 6th straight
Kyodo - Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
