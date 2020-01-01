Japan Inc. bets on sleep tech to help reduce insomnia
Big names, startups race for ways to offer comfort, data and right mindset
Some are taking a close look at bedding and pajamas to help people enjoy a comfortable sleep, while others gather and analyze data to encourage their customers to change how they think about their sleep habits.
The term "sleep tech" may conjure up images of wearable devices, in which Japanese companies' overseas rivals have an edge. Apple's Apple Watch and similar wearable devices made by Fitbit and others are popular in Japan. A headset-like device made by France's Dreem measures the position of the person's head, respiration rate and brain activity while asleep.
But there are many ways to achieve greater restfulness besides strapping on digital gadgets.
Many startups are getting into the bedding business. Tokyo's Brain Sleep in 2020 began selling a highly breathable pillow online. The product helps dissipate body heat immediately after the person falls asleep to improve sleep quality, according to the company, which said its crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the pillow's development exceeded expectations.
The sleep tech market can be divided into four main categories: medical treatments, health care products, general sleep products, and digital products. Pharmaceuticals such as sleeping pills fall into the "medical treatment" category, while drinks and supplements labeled as sleep aids are health care products.
In the general product category, there is already an established market in Japan. These include foods with functional claims, or products that are certified by the government as having health benefits.
