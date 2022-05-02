All English procedures for foreign securities firms in Japan
Previously, only foreign asset management firms were allowed to use English for the procedures, and securities firms had to use Japanese.
The revision comes after the agency opened a special office with an English-speaking team to help foreign funds and other businesses start operations.
The agency hopes more small- and medium-sized brokerages will set up shop in Japan.
The FSA's director for Asset Management Business, Nakagawa Saiko says "We want to invite more foreign financial institutions and high-level financial human resources to Japan. We hope the results of these actions will be improved asset management, diversification of financial products and financial innovation in Japan."
The government is aiming to secure Japan's position as a global financial hub amid increasing competition from other cities in Asia.
NHKn - May 02
Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.
straitstimes.com - May 02
Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest.
Business Insider - May 01
A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.
Nikkei - May 01
A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia.
advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29
Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.
Japan Times - Apr 28
As if war, COVID-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation.
hrmasia.com - Apr 28
Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
NHK - Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
NHK - Apr 25
Household budgets in Japan are being squeezed as a range of factors including higher raw-material costs make other goods more expensive.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.
seekingalpha.com - Apr 23
Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.