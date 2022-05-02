Vietnamese woman dies on street in Tokyo

Japanese police say a young woman has died after being found on a street in Tokyo. Investigation sources say she is believed to be a Vietnamese national.

The police are looking into the incident as a possible criminal case. They say a hand towel was stuffed in the woman's mouth.

Police say someone called an ambulance at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, saying that a woman was lying on a street in Bunkyo Ward.

Police officers rushed to the scene to find a woman lying unconscious on her back. They say she appeared to be in her 20s.

She was taken to a hospital and died shortly after.

Investigation sources say her belongings suggest she is a Vietnamese national.

The police say they are looking into the circumstances that led to her death. They say they are interviewing a Vietnamese person who was near the scene.

The site was in an alley close to the Yushima subway station. The area has many restaurants and hotels.