Nikko Food Tour: Six MUST EAT Foods in the City of Temples

Shizuka visits historic Nikko to try some of the oldest street food that has been popular in the area for more than 300 years.

Shizuka tries traditional street food snacks like dango, youkan, tofu skin "Yuba manju", and some popular modern foods like juicy fried chicken or dorayaki with a modern twist!

Nikko city is located in Tochigi Prefecture and is mainly famous for Toshogu, a beautifully decorated shrine, and the mausoleum of Tokugawa Ieyasu. The city is also a popular destination for "momiji" (red leaves) viewing.