Nikko Food Tour: Six MUST EAT Foods in the City of Temples
Japan by Food -- May 02
Shizuka visits historic Nikko to try some of the oldest street food that has been popular in the area for more than 300 years.
Shizuka tries traditional street food snacks like dango, youkan, tofu skin "Yuba manju", and some popular modern foods like juicy fried chicken or dorayaki with a modern twist!
Nikko city is located in Tochigi Prefecture and is mainly famous for Toshogu, a beautifully decorated shrine, and the mausoleum of Tokugawa Ieyasu. The city is also a popular destination for "momiji" (red leaves) viewing.
15 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
The Supreme - May 04
There are plenty of oddities to be discovered in Japan, but what are the wonderfully weirdest things?
Free COVID-19 tests given at crowded Haneda Airport
NHK - May 04
With Japan in the midst of a spring holiday, many airline passengers are being tested free of charge for the coronavirus at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Beautiful Trip by Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kagoshima to Yoron
Solo Travel Japan - May 02
I took an overnight ferry from Kagoshima to one of the beautiful islands in Japan. On this route, two ferry companies alternately operate once a day. Today's ship is Queen Coral Cross, operated by Marix Line.
Japan's tourist spots come back to life during spring holidays
NHK - May 02
People in Japan are now enjoying their first spring holidays in three years with no coronavirus restrictions in place.
Japan tour boat tragedy hangs over post-COVID travel restart
GPgu6jyl9tc - May 02
After two years struggling against the coronavirus, Japanese tour companies were hoping for the best in the ongoing Golden Week holiday. But their first big test of post-pandemic demand has been marred by a deadly tragedy at sea.
Riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Private Compartment | Saphir Odoriko
Solo Solo Travel - May 02
Today we will be riding on Japan Railway's most luxurious private compartment on the Saphir Odoriko limited express.
ANA to restart superjumbo 'sea turtle' flights to Hawaii in July
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is restoring the world's largest passenger planes for its connection to Hawaii starting in July, after the double-decker jets stopped regular flights more than two years ago.
Travelers crowd trains, airports as Golden Week holiday begins
Japan Today - Apr 30
Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years.
Japanese vacation hot spot looks to attract long-stay visitors as it recovers from COVID
Nikkei - Apr 30
No sooner had Okinawa crossed a tourism milestone than the coronavirus pandemic closed Japan's borders. Now, as the leading Japanese resort destination looks to make a comeback, it needs to find ways to bring in more cash and not just more visitors.
One Piece-Themed Roller Coaster, Show Added to Universal Studios Japan
cbr.com - Apr 27
Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.
Hokkaido boat accident highlights the risks of nature tourism
Japan Times - Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
3 Historic Wagyu Restaurants in Nikko to Try Tochigi Beef
Japan by Food - Apr 25
Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!
Is It a Train? Trying a Special Express in Kyushu Japan
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 25
"Discover Kyushu Express 36 plus 3" runs on different routes from Thursday to Monday, going around Kyushu. I tried the Friday route from Kagoshima-chuo to Miyazaki.
Highest 20m Snow Wall in Japan
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 24
The Snow Corridor in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is the highest snow wall in Japan. This area is heavily snowed during the winter and it costs about $1 million to remove snow.
Golden Week holiday brings excited Japanese tourists to Hawaii
KITV - Apr 23
"A lot of omiyage. This time I bought so many, many, many souvenirs." Tourism leaders are expecting hundreds of Japanese visitors starting next week -- Golden Week -- a major travel holiday season in Japan.
