Police officer driving patrol car arrested over fatal accident in Sapporo
「前方をよく見ていなかった」 歩行者がパトカーにはねられ死亡 運転していた61歳の警部補を現行犯逮捕 札幌市
Japan Today -- May 03
Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old assistant police inspector on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the patrol car he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on a street in Sapporo Shiroishi Ward, Kyodo New reported. Noriyuki Kodate, an inspector in the police department’s Community Affairs Division, was arrested at the scene. There was no crossing at the site of the accident. Police quoted Kodate as saying, “I wasn’t looking ahead carefully.”
A witness said the victim appeared to be hunched over on the street just before the accident. He was rushed to hospital, suffering from severe head injuries, but died last Sunday.
Before the accident occurred, Kodate and another police officer was responding to a noise complaint in Shiroishi Ward, Sapporo City. The patrol car's red light was flashing but its siren was not on at the time of the accident.
札幌市でパトカーを運転中に歩行者をはねたとして、北海道警の61歳の警部補が現行犯逮捕されました。 逮捕されたのは、札幌白石警察署地域課の警部補・小舘紀幸容疑者です。小舘警部補は1日午後8時すぎ、札幌市白石区の市道で、歩行者の男性をはねて死亡させた疑いが持たれています。はねられた男性は片側2車線の道路の真ん中付近で路上にうずくまっていたということです。 男性は病院に運ばれましたが、頭を強く打っていて病院で死亡しました。身元がわかるものは持っていなかったということです。 - TBS NEWS
The 5 Reason Why Foreigners Should Not Marry Japanese Men
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 04
Police appeal for help from public over 2008 murder of 15-year-old girl
Police in Toyota City on Monday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.
Welcome to Japan’s zero-waste town
Tucked away in the mountains of Japan’s Shikoku island, a town of about 1,500 residents is on an ambitious path toward a zero-waste life.
Vietnamese woman dies on street in Tokyo
Japanese police say a young woman has died after being found on a street in Tokyo. Investigation sources say she is believed to be a Vietnamese national.
Can Japanese subway system work as a bomb shelter in time of war?
Subways in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv stopped operations following the launch of attacks by Russian troops. Stations, as deep as 105 meters underground, became temporary bomb shelters as citizens brought in blankets and tents to protect themselves from Russia's threat of nuclear attack.
Bone, shoes found near campsite where girl went missing
Part of a human skull and a child's sneakers have been found in a mountain forest in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where an elementary school girl went missing from a nearby campsite three years ago.
May Day rally in Tokyo calls for correcting pay gaps, long working hours
A Japanese trade union organization has staged a May Day rally in Tokyo, demanding corrections to pay gaps and long working hours.
Tokyo rapper arrested for tagging Yamanote Line while drunk
It’s often said that the four pillars of hip hop culture are rap, DJing, break dance, and graffiti, the last of which is easily the most controversial, challenging concepts of public space, freedom of expression, and the very nature of what defines “art.”
Man dies after standoff with police in Tokyo apartment
A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.
In emotional news conference, tour boat operator apologizes for Hokkaido tragedy
Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain made the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.
Ex-Aum cult member released from prison after serving full term
A former senior member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult was released from prison Tuesday, having served a nine-year term for his involvement in three cases related to the group, people familiar with the situation said.
Death of Sri Lankan woman sparks debate over Japan's asylum policy
Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman, died in a Japanese detention centre in March of last year. Her death sparked debate on the treatment of the 1,500 asylum seekers currently in detention in Japan.
Search continues as hope fades of finding missing after Hokkaido boat accident
Those engaged in the effort to recover 15 missing people have little to show for their effort four days after a tour boat sailing off the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido apparently sank in bad weather.
Human bones found near Japan campsite where girl disappeared in 2019
Part of a human skull has been found near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where a 9-year-old girl went missing over two and a half years ago, investigative sources said Tuesday.
The world's oldest person, 119-year-old Kane Tanaka, dies in Japan
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
