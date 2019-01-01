51% of children in Japan get 1st smartphone at elementary school age: poll
Japan Today -- May 03
Children in Japan are receiving their first smartphones at an increasingly early age, with 51.6 percent of parents reporting giving them to their kids in elementary school, according to a recent survey.
The rate was up 11.5 percentage points from the previous poll in 2019, said Mobile Marketing Data Labo, an information technology market research firm in Tokyo.
The proportion of children receiving their first smartphones before elementary school, meanwhile, rose to 5.8 percent from 2.8 percent.
An official at MMD Labo attributed the changes to "more households using them as a means of contact when children go to cram school or elsewhere."
But the official also cited cases of children being exposed to danger or getting involved in trouble after using the internet or social media through smartphone use.
Japanese Supreme Court chief justice vows to promote digital reform
Japan Times - May 04
Japan will promote digital reform of civil judicial procedures in a way that will broadly benefit the population, including those not used to information technology devices, Supreme Court Chief Justice Naoto Otani has said.
Almost Anyone Can Teach English in Japan
TheJapanChannelDcom - May 04
People who speak English as a second language are employed as English teachers in Japan. It's really common.
Japan cracks down on online abuse with tougher penalties
Japan Times - May 02
With cyberbullying and other forms of online abuse gaining attention as an alarming social problem, the Japanese government is working to crack down on and prevent such acts with legislative amendments.
Tokyo's Minato Ward offers website information in 108 languages
NHK - May 01
Tokyo's Minato Ward has expanded a multi-language information service on its website to 108 languages from previous four. Around 17,000 people from about 130 countries live in the ward.
The problems of Japanese school rules
Nobita from Japan - May 01
It depends on each area and school, but generally speaking, Japanese schools have quite strict rules.
Survey: People in their 30s feel most lonely, isolated in Japan
Asahi - Apr 29
People in their 30s feel the most lonely and isolated of all age groups in Japan, while those in their 70s are the least likely to feel that way, a government survey showed.
Among the earliest in world: Pottery by hunter-gatherers in Japan
haaretz.com - Apr 29
About 14,000 years ago, prehistoric hunter-gatherers in southern Japan were making pottery. There are no signs whatsoever that the late Pleistocene inhabitants of Tanegashima Island had begun to settle down and grow food. They were foragers, hunter-gatherers and fishers, not farmers.
Japan's homeless trending older and long-term: survey
Japan Times - Apr 27
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
The beauty of Japanese functional objects
Stanford - Apr 26
Winter 2022 serves as the debut quarter for Japan 126. This new course teaches students about culturally significant Japanese objects and the blurred boundary between aesthetics and practicality.
The Japanese method for finding the inner calm
newsonjapan.com - Apr 25
In a hurried and confusing age, in which we all seem to have adapted to the violent rapidity of globalization, people are constantly looking for a method or practical advice to achieve a state of inner calm.
How School Lunches are Made in Japan
Paolo fromTOKYO - Apr 24
This is how Japanese school food lunches are made in Japan called Kyushoku（給食) it’s served in all Japanese elementary and most junior high schools, it’s known for its balanced and varied menu all planned by certified nutritionist.
Record 54% of Japan students lack motivation to study amid pandemic, survey shows
Japan Times - Apr 20
A record 54.3% of students at elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan said they lacked motivation to study last year, a private survey showed Wednesday, apparently reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in stifling social interaction.
Japan to establish suicide-attempt database
postguam.com - Apr 19
Japan's health ministry will establish a registry detailing suicide attempts in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the issue and provide greater support to people who have tried to take their own lives.
Japan extends residency permit term for coup-hit Myanmar diaspora
Japan Today - Apr 17
Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.
Bullying recognized in 14-year-old Hokkaido girl's death
Japan Times - Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
