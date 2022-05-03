Free COVID-19 tests given at crowded Haneda Airport

With Japan in the midst of a spring holiday, many airline passengers are being tested free of charge for the coronavirus at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

The airport was crowded on Tuesday with people traveling to their hometowns and resorts for the second half of the spring holiday season.

The holidays are the first in three years without restrictions on activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Free PCR and antigen tests are being offered at centers in the airport terminal buildings. Many people are visiting the facilities before they board their flights.

A man in his 20s, who took the test with his wife, says they will visit her family home in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, for the first time in 18 months.

He says he wants to take thorough measures against infection, including while they are in transit.

A man in his 50s says he decided to get tested because his relatives are getting together for a Buddhist memorial service in Hokkaido, northern Japan. He says he appreciates that the tests are free.

Testing centers are located on the fourth floor of Terminal 1 and the basement of Terminal 2. Reservations are required. The service is free of charge through May 22.