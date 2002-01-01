You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".

It offers a safe space for LGBTQ+ talent and allies to network and talk about some real business. If you want to start your career or build your own business here in Japan, this video is for you!

Will an ever feebler currency save or sink Japan’s economy?

The Economist - May 04

The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts. The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.

Is Japan Good for LGBTQ+ Talent?

Tokyo BTM - May 04

You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo". You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".

Stores prepare for peak season of iconic backpack sales despite soaring prices

Japan Times - May 04

The new school term began in April, but stores are already preparing the newest models of the iconic randoseru backpacks for children who will enter Japan’s elementary schools in 2023 as families increasingly purchase them earlier — and with higher price tags. The new school term began in April, but stores are already preparing the newest models of the iconic randoseru backpacks for children who will enter Japan’s elementary schools in 2023 as families increasingly purchase them earlier — and with higher price tags.

War could drive up price of Japan’s low-cost soul food

Reuters - May 04

Rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have taken an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved soba noodles, leaving some chefs with little choice but to raise prices. Rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have taken an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved soba noodles, leaving some chefs with little choice but to raise prices.

Mystays Hotel Management prepares Nikko, other hot spots for tourists' return

Nikkei - May 03

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been battering Japan's tourism industry, traditional inns in Nikko and Nasu -- tourist destinations north of Tokyo -- are getting fresh money to remake themselves as modern hot-spring spa resorts. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been battering Japan's tourism industry, traditional inns in Nikko and Nasu -- tourist destinations north of Tokyo -- are getting fresh money to remake themselves as modern hot-spring spa resorts.

All English procedures for foreign securities firms in Japan

NHKn - May 02

Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English. Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.

Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

straitstimes.com - May 02

Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest.

Why Japanese denim is so expensive

Business Insider - May 01

A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety. A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.

Japan Inc. bets on sleep tech to help reduce insomnia

Nikkei - May 01

A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia. A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia.

Liquidity crisis in the making – Japan's role in financial instability

advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29

Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy. Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.

‘Nothing is going well’ for Japanese retailers jolted by weak yen

Japan Times - Apr 28

As if war, COVID-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation. As if war, COVID-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation.

Japan’s unemployment rate falls to lowest level in almost two years

hrmasia.com - Apr 28

Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data. Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.

Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years

Nikkei - Apr 27

Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit. Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.

BOJ will conduct more unlimited bond buying through Thursday

NHK - Apr 27

The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising. The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.

Hongkongers once again find Japanese real estate attractive as a weaker yen gives more bang for their buck

South China Morning Post - Apr 26

Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar. Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.