There are plenty of oddities to be discovered in Japan, but what are the wonderfully weirdest things?

It could be the robot hotels or the Kentucky-style fried chicken Christmases, carved canyons of snow to an infamous rollercoaster bridge. And don’t even get us started on the fabulous fruit-shaped bus stops! Japan will manage to provide you with the cultural shock of a lifetime, the jolt to the system you know you need... 15 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan!