Japanese people protest against move to amend pacifist constitution

People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.

Around 15,000 participants gathered at a park in Tokyo, holding up slogans that called for the preservation of the pacifist constitution and expressed strong opposition to constitutional amendment. Similar rallies were also held in Osaka, Hokkaido and Hyogo. Japan's current Constitution, drawn up under the Allied occupation following World War II, is best known for its Article 9, by which Japan renounces its right to wage war and promises that "land, sea and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained."