Russia bans entry of Japan PM, 62 others indefinitely
Tokyo's response to Ukraine invasion seen drawing retaliation from Moscow
The entry ban, announced by Russia's Foreign Ministry, targets 63 Japanese citizens, including Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
Widely seen as a retaliation for the Japanese government's series of punitive measures against Russia since it started attacking Ukraine in late February, the ministry accused Tokyo of launching an "unprecedented anti-Russian campaign with unacceptable rhetoric" and hurting its economy and international prestige.
Kishida rebutted Russia's announcement, telling reporters in Rome it is "unacceptable" and that Russia is completely responsible for pushing bilateral ties into the current situation.
Japanese officials believe the ban will have no impact on the government as it has had no plan to send a senior figure to Russia.
Executives of major Japanese media organizations, such as the Yomiuri Shimbun and the Nikkei business daily, and university professors were also included in the list released by the ministry. ...continue reading
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
Nikkei - May 05
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
Nikkei - May 04
As unmanned aerial vehicles prove a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has signaled a growing interest in applications for combat drones.
washingtontimes.com - May 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia Monday with an announcement of a new defense agreement with Thailand and plans to improve economic relations between the countries.
Kyodo - May 02
Half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Monday believe Japan needs to amend the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces, with the level of support almost unchanged from a year ago despite growing concerns over regional security.
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States maintain regional security during a visit on Saturday to a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters.
NHK - Apr 23
Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
france24.com - Apr 22
Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades on Friday as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.