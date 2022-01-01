Stonehenge exhibition explores parallels with Japanese stone circles
Objects never before seen outside Japan will be part of show on site’s similarities to Jōmon monuments
The exhibition will show that ancient people in southern Britain and in Japan took great trouble to build stone circles, appear to have celebrated the passage of the sun and felt moved to come together for festivals or rituals.
Circles of Stone: Stonehenge and Prehistoric Japan will flag up similarities between the monuments and settlements of the middle and late Jōmon period in Japan and those built by the late neolithic people of southern Britain – and point out some of the differences.
The exhibition will feature 80 striking objects, some of which have never before been seen outside Japan. Key loans announced on Wednesday include a flame pot, a highly decorated type of Jōmon ceramics, its fantastical shape evoking blazing flames. Such pots were produced in Japan for a relative short period, perhaps only a few hundred years.
Also featured will be fragments of dogū, clay figurines that have been found at Jōmon settlements and stone circles and may have represented earth goddesses or spirits and been used in fertility or healing rituals. It is believed that many dogū were intentionally broken and scattered during ceremonies.
Among the Japanese sites that will be in focus is that of the Ōyu Stone Circles in northern Japan. It does not feature the sort of hulking standing stones that Stonehenge is famous for but rather two large circles made of thousands of river pebbles.
The circles include small standing “sundial” stones that align to the sun on midsummer daybreak. At Stonehenge on the longest day of the year, the sun’s first rays shine into the heart of the monument. ...continue reading
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
Findings from longitudinal surveys of middle-aged and older people in Japan
Japan will promote digital reform of civil judicial procedures in a way that will broadly benefit the population, including those not used to information technology devices, Supreme Court Chief Justice Naoto Otani has said.
People who speak English as a second language are employed as English teachers in Japan. It's really common.
Children in Japan are receiving their first smartphones at an increasingly early age, with 51.6 percent of parents reporting giving them to their kids in elementary school, according to a recent survey.
With cyberbullying and other forms of online abuse gaining attention as an alarming social problem, the Japanese government is working to crack down on and prevent such acts with legislative amendments.
Tokyo's Minato Ward has expanded a multi-language information service on its website to 108 languages from previous four. Around 17,000 people from about 130 countries live in the ward.
It depends on each area and school, but generally speaking, Japanese schools have quite strict rules.
People in their 30s feel the most lonely and isolated of all age groups in Japan, while those in their 70s are the least likely to feel that way, a government survey showed.
About 14,000 years ago, prehistoric hunter-gatherers in southern Japan were making pottery. There are no signs whatsoever that the late Pleistocene inhabitants of Tanegashima Island had begun to settle down and grow food. They were foragers, hunter-gatherers and fishers, not farmers.
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
Winter 2022 serves as the debut quarter for Japan 126. This new course teaches students about culturally significant Japanese objects and the blurred boundary between aesthetics and practicality.
In a hurried and confusing age, in which we all seem to have adapted to the violent rapidity of globalization, people are constantly looking for a method or practical advice to achieve a state of inner calm.
This is how Japanese school food lunches are made in Japan called Kyushoku（給食) it’s served in all Japanese elementary and most junior high schools, it’s known for its balanced and varied menu all planned by certified nutritionist.
A record 54.3% of students at elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan said they lacked motivation to study last year, a private survey showed Wednesday, apparently reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in stifling social interaction.
Japan's health ministry will establish a registry detailing suicide attempts in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the issue and provide greater support to people who have tried to take their own lives.