Tsukiji Fish Market 2022 | Tokyo Japan Food Tour

Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!

This is one of the most iconic food destinations for Tokyo and I'm here to exploring it and see what I can eat!

Have you guys been to the Tsukiji Fish Market before? Lemme know what you would try if you went there!

To be honest, it was quite shocking to see the Tsukiji Fish Market not as busy and bustling as it used to be! Can you guys see the difference from now compared to a few years ago!?