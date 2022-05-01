M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The 6:42 p.m. quake, with the focus at a depth of about 40 kilometers in southern Ibaraki Prefecture, was also felt in central Tokyo.

The temblor measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in southern parts of the three prefectures, the agency said.