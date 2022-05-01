M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami
茨城南部などで震度4 (5日午後6時41分)
Kyodo -- May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The 6:42 p.m. quake, with the focus at a depth of about 40 kilometers in southern Ibaraki Prefecture, was also felt in central Tokyo.
The temblor measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in southern parts of the three prefectures, the agency said.
5日午後6時41分ごろ、関東地方で震度4を観測するやや強い地震があった。 各地の震度は、震度4が茨城南部、栃木南部、群馬南部。 震度3が茨城北部、栃木北部、群馬北部、埼玉北部、埼玉秩父となっている。 気象庁は、今のところ津波に関する情報を発表していないが、震源が海底の場合には津波のおそれがある。 念のため、津波への注意が必要。 - FNNプライムオンライン
M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Baseball’s biggest fans return to the stands in South Korea and Japan
South China Morning Post - May 05
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
COVID-hit Japan travel agency looks for growth in agriculture
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
South Korea, Japan condemn Pyongyang for firing ballistic missile
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
Stonehenge exhibition explores parallels with Japanese stone circles
theguardian.com - May 05
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
theguardian.com - May 05
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
Russia bans entry of Japan PM, 62 others indefinitely
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
Pope Francis, Japan’s Kishida discuss hopes for nuclear-free world
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
Tsukiji Fish Market 2022 | Tokyo Japan Food Tour
STEFATTY - May 05
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
STEFATTY - May 05
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
Decreased frequency of small talk due to the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated mental health
docwirenews.com - May 04
Findings from longitudinal surveys of middle-aged and older people in Japan
docwirenews.com - May 04
Findings from longitudinal surveys of middle-aged and older people in Japan
Japanese people protest against move to amend pacifist constitution
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
Life after the spotlight: Japan’s sumo wrestlers struggle to find work outside the sport
South China Morning Post - May 04
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.
South China Morning Post - May 04
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.
Will an ever feebler currency save or sink Japan’s economy?
The Economist - May 04
The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.
The Economist - May 04
The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.
The 5 Reason Why Foreigners Should Not Marry Japanese Men
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 04
The Japanese marriage system is a total opposite to Disney. Instead of becoming a princess, you'll turn into a housemaid. Actually Japanese husbands are more like evil fairy godmothers.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 04
The Japanese marriage system is a total opposite to Disney. Instead of becoming a princess, you'll turn into a housemaid. Actually Japanese husbands are more like evil fairy godmothers.
Head of Hokkaido tour boat operator: Fatal accident could have been avoided
NHK - May 04
The president of a tour boat operator in Hokkaido Prefecture, northern Japan, has stated in a document that a fatal accident last month could have been avoided if safety protocols were followed.
NHK - May 04
The president of a tour boat operator in Hokkaido Prefecture, northern Japan, has stated in a document that a fatal accident last month could have been avoided if safety protocols were followed.
Japan's child population drops for 41st year, hitting record low amid pandemic
Japan Times - May 04
Japan’s estimated child population has fallen for the 41st straight year to a record low, government data showed Wednesday, with people believed to have refrained from having children due to the expanding coronavirus pandemic.
Japan Times - May 04
Japan’s estimated child population has fallen for the 41st straight year to a record low, government data showed Wednesday, with people believed to have refrained from having children due to the expanding coronavirus pandemic.
The Cost of Injury in Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 04
A look into how injuries are treated in the world of Grand Sumo Wrestling, the national sport of Japan.
Sumostew - May 04
A look into how injuries are treated in the world of Grand Sumo Wrestling, the national sport of Japan.