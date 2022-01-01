Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
岸田総理 6月にも水際対策緩和の考え表明
Mr Kishida credited the border controls with helping the country weather the pandemic relatively well, even as he announced their relaxation on Thursday (May 6) in a speech in London.
The premier told an audience at Guildhall that Japan would be as accessible as other Group of Seven countries by next month, when leaders of the bloc are due to meet in Germany.
"We will further relax controls, so that in June it will be possible to enter the country as smoothly as other G-7 nations," said Mr Kishida, who was on the last leg of a tour that also took him to Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Italy.
In a later press conference, he added a note of caution, saying that the changes would be implemented in stages, based on the advice of experts. More broadly, Mr Kishida pledged to pursue policies that fuel strong economic growth, in remarks that appeared aimed at easing investor concern about his "New Capitalism" plans.
"I will continue to listen carefully to the markets, to those on the ground, and press ahead with policies," he said.
He said he would encourage citizens to switch to investment from savings, significantly expanding the Nippon Individual Savings Account system and adding other policies with the aim of doubling income from assets.
straitstimes.com - May 06
